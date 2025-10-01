Yesterday, Pfizer announced a “landmark agreement” with the Trump Administration—a deal that delivers Pfizer tariff immunity, regulatory stability, and billions in guaranteed advantages.

Trump packaged it as a win for patients, but the real winner is Pfizer—a company now shielded from risk as it expands deeper into the very disease markets its vaccines are said to have helped fuel.

Pfizer is a massively criminal enterprise, repeatedly convicted and fined billions for systemic illegal activities, including off-label marketing, safety violations, bribery, price-fixing, and healthcare fraud.

With over $10 billion in penalties since 2002, Pfizer has a proven pattern of habitual corporate crime driven by profit at the expense of public health and legality.

Pfizer has pleaded guilty to felony criminal charges, including in 2009 when its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn pleaded guilty to a felony count of misbranding pharmaceuticals.

The company agreed to pay a record $2.3 billion criminal and civil settlement for illegal marketing and healthcare fraud, confirming its status as a convicted corporate felon.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 jab contains three human gene sequences—in its plasmids that can be integrated into the human genome—that regulate (or disregulate, upon genome integration) the very same three bodily systems (blood, immune, and neurological) that Pfizer’s own safety data confirm are most often linked to serious post-vaccination adverse events.

COVID shots have been linked to 38,773 deaths, 221,257 hospitalizations, and 1,666,646 injuries since, according to CDC data—though those numbers represent less than 1% of the true toll, as the Harvard Pilgrim study commissioned by HHS confirmed in 2010.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden—who successfully treated over 6,000 COVID patients during the pandemic using early outpatient protocols, not vaccines—called Trump’s move “a f*cking slap in the face to all of the people injured and killed by Pfizer.”

“Really heartless and disrespectful @POTUS,” she wrote in a Twitter/X post.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Tariff Protection

Pfizer, a World Economic Forum partner, secured a three-year exemption from Section 232 tariffs, conditional on more U.S.-based manufacturing.

This removes one of the biggest threats to the company’s global operations.

The pharmaceutical sector has warned that Section 232 tariffs could add 5–15% costs on imported raw materials, active ingredients, and finished drug products.

For Pfizer, with $60 billion in annual revenues and roughly 40% of its products tied to global supply chains, that protection translates to billions in avoided costs over the next three years.

Even at the conservative end—assuming tariffs at 5% on just $20 billion of imports—Pfizer would be shielded from at least $1 billion per year in penalties.

At the higher estimates, the exemption could be worth $2–3 billion annually.

By removing tariff exposure, the Trump Administration handed Pfizer a guaranteed multibillion-dollar cushion while boosting its investor security and market valuation overnight.

Pricing Certainty

BlackRock-owned Pfizer also won clarity on how drug prices will be regulated.

By tying U.S. prices to “parity” with other developed nations, the company secured regulatory stability—a guarantee there will be no sudden caps or reforms disrupting its most profitable lines.

This allows Pfizer to plan long-term growth in oncology, obesity, vaccines, and immunology—fields that will dominate its revenue for decades.

$70 Billion Expansion

With tariffs neutralized and pricing locked down, Pfizer pledged an additional $70 billion investment into U.S. research and capital projects.

This is not charity.

It’s entrenchment.

Pfizer now positions itself as indispensable to the U.S. economy, making political challenges to its monopoly power less likely.

‘Curing’ the Cancers Their Vaccines Are Linked To

Most revealing is Pfizer’s own statement:

“Pfizer to fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures, especially in cancer, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.”

This comes just days after the publication of a massive 8.4 million-person South Korean study showing mRNA vaccines like Pfizer’s were tied to a wave of cancers:

pancreatic (+125%),

prostate (+69%),

lung (+53%),

thyroid (+35%),

gastric (+34%),

colorectal (+28%),

and breast (+20%) within a year of vaccination.

The authors concluded:

“COVID-19 vaccination could be associated with an increased risk of six specific cancer types…”

In plain terms: Pfizer’s mRNA shot has been linked to cancer risks across multiple organs—and now the company is pouring billions into “cures” for the very diseases that peer-reviewed research suggests its own vaccines may have triggered.

Bottom Line

Trump’s “landmark” deal doesn’t confront Pfizer’s record.

It rewards a convicted corporate felon with tariff immunity, regulatory guarantees, and billions in political protection.

Pfizer, already fined over $10 billion for systematic fraud, bribery, and safety violations, is now shielded from $1–3 billion annually in tariff costs while locking in pricing certainty and pledging a $70 billion expansion that entrenches its monopoly.

At the same time, its COVID-19 vaccine—contaminated with plasmid DNA capable of integrating into the human genome—has been linked to tens of thousands of deaths and millions of injuries, numbers that represent less than 1% of the true toll according to HHS’s own Harvard Pilgrim study.

Alarming peer-reviewed data now tie Pfizer’s shots to soaring cancer risks, yet the company is openly positioning itself to “cure” those very diseases with the next round of billion-dollar products.

Rather than breaking Big Pharma’s grip, Trump has cemented Pfizer as the most politically protected, legally untouchable, and financially rewarded drug company in America.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.