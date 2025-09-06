A new peer-reviewed study published today in Autoimmunity has confirmed that both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 injections are contaminated with enormous quantities of DNA fragments—billions to hundreds of billions per dose—with Pfizer’s product uniquely containing the SV40 promoter-enhancer, a viral genetic element long associated with cancer concerns.

The study was authored by Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Jessica Rose, and Dr. Kevin McKernan.

The startling findings come as Pfizer’s own confidential safety data show serious injuries clustering in blood, immune, and neurological systems—the exact three human DNA fragments built into its vaccine plasmid, raising the possibility that plasmid integration is driving the very harms now dominating the safety signal.

Residual DNA Found in Every Vial Tested

The contamination was not limited to a few batches.

The authors make it plain:

“Residual DNA was detected in all 32 vaccine vials surveyed.”

Every single dose they tested had measurable DNA contamination.

Levels Exceed FDA & WHO Limits by Up to 627-Fold

The FDA and WHO set a maximum limit of 10 ng of DNA per dose.

These vaccines blew through that ceiling:

“Using fluorometry coupled with RNase A digestion, all products tested exceeded the guidelines for residual DNA set by the FDA and WHO of 10 ng/dose by 36–627-fold.”

Translation: These vaccines didn’t just skirt the limit—they shattered it, with up to 627 times more DNA than allowed.

Pfizer Contains SV40 Promoter—Linked to Gene Activation & Cancer

One of the most alarming discoveries: only Pfizer vials contained the SV40 promoter-enhancer, a sequence designed to push DNA into cell nuclei and drive gene expression.

“The SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori (0.25–23.72 ng/dose) was only detected in Pfizer vials.”

The SV40 promoter is not an inert bystander—it’s a nuclear targeting element used in gene therapy and flagged in past studies as tumorigenic.

This means Pfizer doses deliver cancer-linked viral DNA elements directly into patients’ cells, wrapped in lipid nanoparticles.

Billions to Hundreds of Billions of DNA Fragments Per Dose

This isn’t just a little DNA dust.

We’re talking staggering numbers:

“These data demonstrate the presence of 1.23 × 10^8 to 1.60 × 10^11 plasmid DNA fragments per dose encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles.”

That’s hundreds of billions of DNA molecules in each injection, not floating free but packaged in lipid nanoparticles designed to deliver genetic material into human cells.

Pfizer’s DNA Exceeds Limits in Multiple Lots

While Moderna’s DNA fragments stayed within FDA limits by qPCR, Pfizer repeatedly broke through:

“When tested by qPCR, all Moderna vials were within the regulatory limit, but 2/6 Pfizer lots (3 vials) exceeded the regulatory limit for the SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori by 2-fold.”

So Pfizer’s contamination isn’t hypothetical—it’s verified above-regulatory limits.

DNA Fragments Are Protected, Not Degradable

If these were just naked DNA fragments, they’d be destroyed quickly.

But because they’re wrapped inside lipid nanoparticles, they’re shielded from breakdown and can enter cells efficiently.

The authors stress:

“This study emphasizes the importance of methodological considerations when quantifying residual plasmid DNA in modRNA products, considering increased LNP transfection efficiency, and cumulative dosing presents significant and unquantified risks to human health.”

Layman’s terms: these DNA fragments are protected, designed to get into your cells, and regulators never accounted for that risk.

Authors’ Warning

In their conclusion, the authors reaffirm the data “demonstrate the presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose in the modRNA COVID-19 products tested.”

They warn that current safety guidelines are outdated and must be revised, urging replication of their findings under strict forensic conditions.

“Our findings extend existing concerns about vaccine safety and call into question the relevance of guidelines conceived before the introduction of efficient transfection using LNPs. With several obvious limitations, we urge that our work is replicated under forensic conditions and that guidelines be revised to account for highly efficient DNA transfection and cumulative dosing.”

The scientists stress that regulators must follow the precautionary principle, prove safety with transparency, and fully disclose how these products are made.

“This work highlights the need for regulators and industry to adhere to the precautionary principle and provide sufficient and transparent evidence that products are safe and effective, and disclose the details of their composition and method of manufacture.”

Bottom Line

Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines were found to contain massive amounts of residual DNA—far above regulatory thresholds—with Pfizer uniquely contaminated by SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences.

These DNA molecules are packaged in lipid nanoparticles that maximize cell entry, raising the specter of genome integration, cancer risk, and long-term genetic damage.

The authors—Speicher, Rose, and McKernan—are clear: regulators need to reassess DNA safety limits in light of lipid nanoparticle delivery and cumulative dosing, something never done before these products were unleashed globally.

