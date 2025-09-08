President Donald J. Trump on Monday posted a video to Truth Social featuring doctors warning about thimerosal in vaccines and tying mercury exposure to neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism.

The video itself includes an on-screen caption that reads: “They’re all poison. Every. Single. One.”

This website agrees with that caption.

By sharing this video, Trump signals that he is no longer avoiding the vaccine debate but stepping directly into it—an act that could reshape national discourse and shatter years of establishment denial.

What’s in the Video

One physician holds up a small container and spells out the hazard plainly:

“Show them the thimerosal balm, which we keep in a metal container because we’re a little afraid of it, and it’s a very fine powder. This is thimerosal, which is labeled very toxic. It has cumulative effects.”

He continues with the warning label’s scope:

“It can cause damage to the kidneys, to the respiratory system, skin, to the nervous system. It specifically warns on here that it can cause reproductive and developmental toxicity, meaning that it can cause things like autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. This is immensely toxic stuff.”

The video then ties those hazards to real-world exposure via injections:

“And this is what’s in the vaccine… Vaccines are a big one because, of course, you’re directly injecting it.”

Biggest Source of Exposure Cited: Flu Shots

The doctors highlight influenza vaccines as a major mercury exposure vector:

“Perhaps the biggest one in the U.S., at least, for exposure to mercury is the influenza vaccine. Influenza vaccine is now recommended for all pregnant women, all infants, all children on a yearly basis.”

They add that thimerosal is built into non-sterile production processes:

“They add thimerosal at each step because the factory is not clean and not sterile… It’s going to need thimerosal or something the whole time. It needs to be stopped.”

A dose example follows:

“Thimerosal, 25 micrograms of mercury per dose.”

Doctors Say Many Clinicians Didn’t Know

The speaker admits widespread physician blind spots about mercury-containing products:

“I’ve given 2,000 RhoGAM shots… I didn’t know that RhoGAM had thimerosal in it… They weren’t aware that even the word thimerosal meant mercury.”

You can watch the full video below:

Why This Matters

Trump’s amplification of a video explicitly raising the vaccine–autism connection—and calling out thimerosal by name—thrusts a long-suppressed safety debate back into the center of public attention.

Bloomberg quickly noted the post and its focus on thimerosal toxicity, underscoring the significance of the message and its timing.

Bottom Line

A sitting president just platformed doctors alleging that a mercury-based preservative used in some vaccines is “immensely toxic” and linked to developmental harm—including autism—while showing label warnings on camera and citing flu shots as a major exposure source.

The video’s own overlay—“They’re all poison. Every. Single. One.”—captures the moment: a direct challenge to the vaccine status quo, now coming from the top.

