Genomic Integration, Turbo Cancers, and the Buried Henry Ford Vaccine Study—Full Interview with Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The mainstream media will never show you the most damning evidence on vaccines.

They won’t cover the Henry Ford study exposing massive increases in chronic disease among vaccinated children.

They won’t admit the mounting genetic risks from mRNA shots or the wave of aggressive “turbo cancers” now being reported.

And they certainly won’t tell you about the treatments being suppressed.

That’s why I sat down with Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, epidemiologist at the McCullough Foundation—one of the few voices breaking through censorship with rigorous science.

In this interview, Hulscher exposes the suppressed data, explains the science behind genomic integration, and details why every vaccine on the schedule is overdue for scrutiny.

What we cover in this video:

The Henry Ford Study: 18,000 children tracked for a decade—vaccinated kids showed 200–500% higher rates of asthma, autoimmune disease, and neurodevelopmental disorders

How the CDC and study authors themselves kept the data hidden for five years

Evidence of Pfizer plasmid DNA integrating into human chromosome 19, potentially turning cells into permanent spike protein factories

New peer-reviewed research defining “mRNA-induced turbo cancers” and linking COVID shots to sudden, aggressive stage-4 cancers

My connection between Pfizer’s embedded human DNA sequences and the exact three systems where serious adverse events cluster: blood, immune, and neurological

Suppressed solutions—from Vitamin D to spike detox protocols—showing benefit for the vaccine-injured

This interview makes clear: the data is damning, the risks are permanent, and the cover-up is deliberate.

What you’ll hear here is exactly what the establishment refuses to confront.

You can follow Hulscher on Twitter/X here.

Read his ‘Focal Points’ Substack here.

