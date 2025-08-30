In a recent podcast, actor and commentator Russell Brand highlighted my investigative reporting on secret U.S. geoengineering experiments, showing how elites coordinated to dim the sun while deliberately misleading the public.

Politico-obtained emails confirm researchers planned to spray saltwater particles across 3,900 square miles —an area larger than Puerto Rico—while telling staff to “avoid scaring” local officials.

The University of Washington’s Marine Cloud Brightening Program , with SRI International and Silver Lining , secured federal funding and sought U.S. government ships and aircraft.

Bill Gates’ private office (Gates Ventures) joined NOAA and DOE officials as VIP guests for project demonstrations.

Alameda city officials shut down a test in May 2024 citing secrecy, but organizers quickly regrouped with new PR firms to push forward.

More than 575 scientists worldwide warn these technologies could destabilize weather systems and ecosystems—yet elites are quietly pressing ahead.

Brand called out the pattern: conspiracy theory to conspiracy fact, as my reporting documented with evidence of emails, funding proposals, and high-level coordination.

The significance?

One of the world’s most influential voices just amplified the story: billionaires and federal scientists are planning to block the sun and lying about it.

