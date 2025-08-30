JonFleetwood.com



Actor Russell Brand Cites JonFleetwood.com

Brand highlights my investigation into Bill Gates’ role in a federally backed geoengineering program to dim the sun.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Aug 30, 2025
11
11
Transcript

In a recent podcast, actor and commentator Russell Brand highlighted my investigative reporting on secret U.S. geoengineering experiments, showing how elites coordinated to dim the sun while deliberately misleading the public.

  • Politico-obtained emails confirm researchers planned to spray saltwater particles across 3,900 square miles—an area larger than Puerto Rico—while telling staff to “avoid scaring” local officials.

  • The University of Washington’s Marine Cloud Brightening Program, with SRI International and Silver Lining, secured federal funding and sought U.S. government ships and aircraft.

  • Bill Gates’ private office (Gates Ventures) joined NOAA and DOE officials as VIP guests for project demonstrations.

  • Alameda city officials shut down a test in May 2024 citing secrecy, but organizers quickly regrouped with new PR firms to push forward.

  • More than 575 scientists worldwide warn these technologies could destabilize weather systems and ecosystems—yet elites are quietly pressing ahead.

  • Brand called out the pattern: conspiracy theory to conspiracy fact, as my reporting documented with evidence of emails, funding proposals, and high-level coordination.

The significance?

One of the world’s most influential voices just amplified the story: billionaires and federal scientists are planning to block the sun and lying about it.

You can watch the full episode below:

