Doctor Gets COVID Gag Order: The Sally Priester Interview—Supreme Court Fight Over Medical Free Speech

The only U.S. doctor legally gagged during the COVID era breaks her silence.
Aug 27, 2025
Transcript

Dr. Sally Priester is the only physician in the United States to receive a legal gag order during COVID. In December 2020, Puerto Rico’s medical board barred her from speaking against PCR testing, lockdowns, masks, and the jab.

In her second-ever interview in English on the matter, we discussed:

  • Her case (No. 24-1041) is now before the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices will decide if medical boards can strip doctors of their First Amendment rights.

  • She warned early that PCR tests were unreliable, citing both peer-reviewed studies and Nobel Prize–winning inventor Kary Mullis, who said they “can find almost anything in anybody.”

  • A 2024 House COVID Select Subcommittee report later vindicated her, confirming social distancing was arbitrary, lockdowns caused lasting harm, and mandates lacked scientific basis.

  • In this exclusive interview, Priester spoke cautiously—every word weighed against the gag order still hanging over her.

  • This was only her second interview in English since being silenced.

Her story now sits at the heart of a Supreme Court case that could determine whether physicians in America retain the right to dissent against government health policy.

You can follow Dr. Priester on Twitter/X here.

Visit her website here.

The more people who know about this case, the stronger her fight in the Supreme Court becomes—please spread the word!

