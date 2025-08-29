JonFleetwood.com

COVID-19 mRNA Shots Contain Human DNA That Match Main Post-Injection Side Effects

Pfizer's plasmid blueprint uses human blood, immune, and neurological genes—the same three systems most often harmed after injection.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Aug 29, 2025
This video breaks down my investigation of how Pfizer’s plasmid DNA fragments, confirmed in peer-reviewed literature, map directly onto the same three systems most often harmed after injection.

The obvious question is whether these human gene segments—injected into the vaccinated and capable of being integrated into the human genome—cause these adverse events.

  • Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine is produced from DNA plasmids, which are integration-competent by nature.

  • Independent labs confirmed residual plasmid DNA in finished vials—at levels far above regulatory safety limits.

  • The plasmid contains three human-derived sequences: α-globin (blood/cardiovascular), AES/TLE5 (immune), MT-RNR1 (neurological).

  • Two systematic reviews (2022 and 2024) show the main serious adverse events after Pfizer’s shot are cardiac, allergic/immune, and neurological.

  • Pfizer has never disclosed the full plasmid sequence, leaving unanswered what other human or viral elements may be embedded.

The blueprint and the outcomes align: Pfizer’s design choices mirror the very domains where injuries are most severe.

Regulators have yet to demand a forensic accounting of this integration risk.

Please share this video and subscribe to support independent investigative reporting.

COVID-19 mRNA Shot Plasmids Contain 3 Human DNA Segments Capable of Integrating Into the Human Genome—Matching 3 Main Post-Vaccine Side Effect Categories

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 28
COVID-19 mRNA Shot Plasmids Contain 3 Human DNA Segments Capable of Integrating Into the Human Genome—Matching 3 Main Post-Vaccine Side Effect Categories

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are built using DNA plasmids.

Read full story

Doctor Gets COVID Gag Order: The Sally Priester Interview—Supreme Court Fight Over Medical Free Speech

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 27
Doctor Gets COVID Gag Order: The Sally Priester Interview—Supreme Court Fight Over Medical Free Speech

Dr. Sally Priester is the only physician in the United States to receive a legal gag order during COVID. In December 2020, Puerto Rico’s medical board barred her from speaking against PCR testing, lockdowns, masks, and the jab.

Read full story

Evidence Trump Will Ban the COVID-19 Shot?

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 25
Evidence Trump Will Ban the COVID-19 Shot?

The Trump administration will remove the COVID-19 mRNA injection from the U.S. market “within months,” according to Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Chief Medical Advisor to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign and close ally of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Read full story

Bird Flu: The Next Orchestrated Pandemic?—Billions in Funding, Frankenstein Experiments, and RFK Jr.'s Role

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 22
Bird Flu: The Next Orchestrated Pandemic?—Billions in Funding, Frankenstein Experiments, and RFK Jr.'s Role

The video you’re about to watch is my Thursday night appearance with Maria Zeee on InfoWars.

Read full story

Is the U.S. Gov't Weaponizing Cell Towers and Targeting Civilians with Directed Energy?

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 19
Is the U.S. Gov't Weaponizing Cell Towers and Targeting Civilians with Directed Energy?

In this interview, Puerto Rican attorney Ana Toledo—board member of Targeted Justice—sounds the alarm on government weaponization programs, directed energy attacks, and the targeting of whistleblowers and everyday Americans.

Read full story

