COVID-19 mRNA Shots Contain Human DNA That Match Main Post-Injection Side Effects

This video breaks down my investigation of how Pfizer’s plasmid DNA fragments, confirmed in peer-reviewed literature, map directly onto the same three systems most often harmed after injection.

The obvious question is whether these human gene segments—injected into the vaccinated and capable of being integrated into the human genome—cause these adverse events.

Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine is produced from DNA plasmids , which are integration-competent by nature.

Independent labs confirmed residual plasmid DNA in finished vials—at levels far above regulatory safety limits.

The plasmid contains three human-derived sequences : α-globin (blood/cardiovascular), AES/TLE5 (immune), MT-RNR1 (neurological).

Two systematic reviews (2022 and 2024) show the main serious adverse events after Pfizer’s shot are cardiac, allergic/immune, and neurological.

Pfizer has never disclosed the full plasmid sequence, leaving unanswered what other human or viral elements may be embedded.

The blueprint and the outcomes align: Pfizer’s design choices mirror the very domains where injuries are most severe.

Regulators have yet to demand a forensic accounting of this integration risk.

