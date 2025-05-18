JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Home
Podcast
Instagram
Twitter
Sponsors & Advertisers
Contact
Archive
About

Sponsors & Advertisers

For advertising and sponsorship opportunities reaching 200,000+ viewers per month, send Jon a message by clicking below.

Partner With JonFleetwood.com

Reach a deeply engaged grassroots audience of health-conscious, politically-aware readers—including doctors, attorneys, legislators, influencers, and grassroots leaders. Our work drives action and shapes public conversation.

  • 200,000+ monthly views

  • 8,000+ newsletter subscribers

Sponsorship opportunities include:

  • Direct advertisement banners on every article, website-wide

  • Newsletter placements

  • Branded articles

  • Featured placement on our Sponsors page

👉 Contact us and learn how we can amplify your message.

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture