Sponsors & Advertisers
For advertising and sponsorship opportunities reaching 200,000+ viewers per month, send Jon a message by clicking below.
Partner With JonFleetwood.com
Reach a deeply engaged grassroots audience of health-conscious, politically-aware readers—including doctors, attorneys, legislators, influencers, and grassroots leaders. Our work drives action and shapes public conversation.
200,000+ monthly views
8,000+ newsletter subscribers
Sponsorship opportunities include:
Direct advertisement banners on every article, website-wide
Newsletter placements
Branded articles
Featured placement on our Sponsors page
👉 Contact us and learn how we can amplify your message.