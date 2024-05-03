Jon Fleetwood
Natural Infection Provides More Diverse Antibody Protection Than COVID-19 Injections: Harvard, Boston Children's, Massachusetts General…
Study says antibody IgA "was only observed in nasal samples obtained from previously infected children with or without vaccination, but not in…
May 3
Jon Fleetwood
Depopulation Agenda Endorsed by WEF-Allied BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: 'Shrinking Populations' Better for 'Robotics and AI' Takeover (Video)
"[S]ubstituting humans for machines is going to be far easier in those countries that have declining populations," says leader of asset manager that…
May 3
Jon Fleetwood
House Republicans Pass Bill Making Quoting the Bible a Form of Discrimination (See List)
H.R. 6090 makes citing multiple New Testament passages (listed below) a form of "antisemitism."
May 2
Jon Fleetwood
COVID Spike Protein—Present in Pfizer, Moderna mRNA Jabs—Helps Cancer Cells Survive Chemotherapy: Brown University Study Preprint in…
Study author confirms findings "would also apply to vaccine-made spike."
May 2
Jon Fleetwood
7 Studies Confirm Antiviral 'Xofluza' Is 'Drug of Choice' for Bird Flu, as USDA Tests Ground Beef for Virus
CDC study confirms Xofluza displays "broad antiviral activity against diverse influenza viruses, including all 4 types [A, B, C, and D] and…
May 1
Jon Fleetwood
April 2024
AstraZeneca Admits Its COVID Jab Can 'Cause' Blood Clots for First Time in Court Documents
"It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known," the court docs read regarding blood disorder…
Apr 29
Jon Fleetwood
Pro-Vaccine Group Has 'Highest Rates of Mental Health Problems'—'Extreme' Anti-Vaccine Group Is Psychologically 'Balanced and Stable,' Well…
Pro-vaccine group shows "high levels of neuroticism, hostility, interpersonal sensitivity, and external locus of control," the study reads.
Apr 29
Jon Fleetwood
'Higher Pregnancy Rate for the Unvaccinated' Compared to COVID-19 Jabbed in IVF Study: Journal 'Clinical and Experimental Medicine'
The unvaccinated“/not infected” group became pregnant 57% of the time, while the vaccinated group only became pregnant 23% of the time.
Apr 25
Jon Fleetwood
Twice-Weekly 36-Hour Intermittent Fasting Decreases Hunger, Quadruples Fat-Burning Chemicals in Body, Maintains Weight Loss: Journal…
Female subject lost 12% of her starting weight.
Apr 24
Jon Fleetwood
Weapons Manufacturers Fund Congressmen Who Pass Bills Funding Weapons Manufacturers: House Speaker Johnson Compromised? (Screenshots)
Johnson's eager zeal to pass weapons bills follows financial contributions made to his 2024 political campaign by the same BlackRock-owned weapons…
Apr 23
Jon Fleetwood
Hair Loss Following COVID-19 Jab: Journal 'Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets'
Study confirms the SARS-CoV-2 shot "could induce or aggravate alopecia areata," an autoimmune disorder that causes unpredictable hair loss.
Apr 22
Jon Fleetwood
U.S. Gov't Needs $25 Million For Child and Adult Vaccine Injuries
Spending bill reveals multimillion-dollar American health problem.
Apr 18
Jon Fleetwood
