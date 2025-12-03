The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a “new strategic plan for the management of coronavirus disease threats,” according to a Wednesday press release.

The announcement comes after the WHO, with Gates Foundation funding, published its blueprint for a supranational digital ID system that tracks every person on Earth from birth, merges vaccine status with income, ethnicity, and religion, and deploys AI-driven surveillance to identify, target, and monitor entire populations.

Per today’s press release, the WHO wants to control how sovereign nations respond to “COVID-19, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and potential new coronavirus diseases.”

The plan “encompasses both routine management as well as emergency scenarios” involving the “emergence of a new coronavirus with pandemic potential.”

The unelected international foreign body emphasizes that the move represents “the first such unified plan.”

The goal is “sustained, long-term, and integrated management.”

WHO says it’s doing this in the name of “advancing integration, sustainability, and equity,” common globalist-tied tropes.

The plan is part of the organization’s “2025–2030” agenda for national health authorities to participate in an “action-oriented approach to managing coronavirus disease threats in the broader context of infectious disease management.”

WHO’s justification is the coronavirus’s alleged “capacity to trigger epidemics and pandemics.”

WHO insists that “uncertainties persist around virus evolution and long-term impacts of COVID-19.”

One WHO director explained that the plan also lumps in efforts regarding influenza, the pathogen that this website has been warning readers is currently being dangerously manipulated in government-funded laboratories all over the world.

The director urged government leaders to prepare for “future” pathogenic threats by falling in line with the WHO:

“Coronaviruses remain one of the most consequential infectious disease threats today,” said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Acting Director for Epidemic and Pandemic Management. “Integrating their management into broader respiratory disease and infectious threat prevention and control programmes, including for influenza, is essential. While each country will have its own approach tailored to its national context, WHO urges Member States to use the strategic directions set out in the plan to build resilient health systems that can effectively manage current threats while preparing for future ones.”

The WHO is expanding its CoViNet “sentinel surveillance” network, now comprised of 45 laboratories.

Eleven labs were added this year alone, signifying the magnitude of the operation.

“To strengthen global coronavirus monitoring, WHO has also expanded its Coronavirus Network (CoViNet), a network of disease surveillance programmes and reference laboratories for SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV, and emerging coronaviruses of public health significance. CoViNet now includes 45 national reference laboratories across the human, animal, and environmental health sectors, with 11 laboratories added in 2025. CoViNet complements WHO’s Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), which conducts global sentinel surveillance, including for SARS-CoV-2.”

Despite President Donald Trump’s January executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the WHO, CoViNet includes labs belonging to Emory University, Ohio State University, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In short, the WHO’s new “strategic plan” represents an international effort to centralize pandemic authority under an unelected foreign body, erode national sovereignty, override accountability, and collapse public-health decision-making into a global command structure.

And it comes even after President Trump formally withdrew the United States from the WHO, underscoring how deeply these surveillance and biosecurity networks remain embedded—and how ripe they are for further abuse.

