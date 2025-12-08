JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Kilbane's avatar
Ed Kilbane
1h

I’m not a scientist. My head spins trying to understand all this highly technical stuff. Are you basically saying that this is definitive proof that the likes of Baric, Danzak/ Eco Health, Wuhan lab, Defense Dept etc made this C19 bug in a lab?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1h

Exceptional forensic work tracing the Q498 lineage back through Baric's 2007 experiments. What really elevates this analysis is how you've shown that both Baric and Proximal Origin buried Q498 in technical graphics while excluding it from discussion, when ACS Nano later proved it's the highest-interaction-density residue in the entire RBM with a ΔΔG collapse of -4.18 kcal/mol when mutated. The fact that Baric's teamalready knew how to target the Y484 homolog in 2007 while later downplaying its SARS-CoV-2 equivalent makes the gap betwen what was known and what was disclosed almost impossible to explain through oversight alone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture