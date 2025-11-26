A Grays Harbor County resident who was undergoing treatment for H5N5 avian influenza died last week, according to a Washington State Department of Health (DOH) press release.

The individual was described as “an older adult with underlying health conditions,” raising questions about the cause of death.

The mainstream media and health authorities are again blurring the line between someone dying “with” or “from” an alleged pathogen.

Such ambiguity, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, portrays either ignorance or the intention to spread disinformation.

If the Washington health department thought it important to broadcast that the person died following an encounter with bird flu, why withhold the single most important fact: whether bird flu played any causal role at all?

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

The department would not release the person’s name, gender, or age.

But it confirmed the person “had been hospitalized in King County since early November.”

UW Medicine Clinical Virology Lab was said to have identified the virus as H5N5, “making this the first recorded infection with this variant in a person globally.”

The result was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the press release.

The person was described as having “a backyard flock of mixed domestic birds.”

DOH sampling “identified avian influenza virus in the environment of the flock, making exposure to the domestic poultry, their environment, or wild birds the most likely source of exposure for this patient.”

“People who had exposure to the backyard flock and environment are also being monitored for symptoms,” the release states.

DOH leveraged the opportunity to push flu vaccines, even though it admitted the drugs “will not prevent bird flu infection”:

“It is especially important that people who may have exposure to domestic or wild birds get a seasonal flu vaccine. While the seasonal flu vaccine will not prevent bird flu infection, it reduces the risk of becoming sick with both human and avian influenza viruses at the same time.” “Seasonal flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older.”

The Washington health agency then raised the possibility of a bird flu outbreak.

“Though unlikely, infection with both viruses could result in the emergence of an avian influenza virus that is more easily transmitted from person to person.”

DOH’s warning comes as countries around the world perform dangerous gain-of-function experiments on bird flu pathogens (see recommended articles below).

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation.

Once again, we find ourselves up against another alleged mystery disease and more confusing medical information, warnings of coming outbreaks—all amid bird flu laboratory engineering.

Is the world about to be hit with another man-made pandemic?

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.