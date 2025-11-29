JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
11hEdited

What we went through, since Event 201, was featured in an ITC episode of a 1969 British TV series, 'Department S'... starring the late Peter Wyngarde.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MXh3v5nPQc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Toonlydoo's avatar
Toonlydoo
11h

Oh the same Winnipeg lab that hosted Chinese scientists and then the Trudeau govt refused to release information about it and called an election to nullify possible legislation about it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture