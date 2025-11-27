In a stunning exchange on the PBD Podcast (Episode 690), U.S. Commissioner of Food and Drugs (FDA) Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins surgeon, dropped two bombshell admissions about pathogen origins—one about HIV, the other about Lyme disease.

Dr. Makary openly entertained the possibility that HIV “may very well have come from a lab in Africa,” saying the film Thank You, Dr. Fauci “explore[s] a non-traditional narrative, which has not gotten the attention it deserves.”

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is said to be a retrovirus that targets and destroys CD4 T cells in the immune system, weakening the body’s ability to fight infections and potentially leading to AIDS if untreated.

When asked where Lyme disease originated, Makary answered directly: “I can tell you with a high degree of probability. It came from Lab 257 on Plum Island.”

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, transmitted through bites from infected blacklegged ticks, often marked by an expanding “bull’s-eye” rash, fever, fatigue, and joint pain.

The head of the FDA has admitted that two major diseases originated not in nature, but in government laboratories, raising questions about other disease origins.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

HIV: ‘It May Very Well Have Come from a Lab in Africa’

Makary described how mainstream institutions avoid uncomfortable evidence about HIV’s beginnings.

When pressed on the origin of AIDS, he said the following:

“They explore a non-traditional narrative, which has not gotten the attention it deserves. And that is that it may very well have come from a lab in Africa.”

Makary is one of the most publicly visible medical figures in the United States—Hopkins professor, long-time NIH-funded surgeon, and prominent FDA advisor.

His admission directly contradicts decades of official insistence that HIV was unquestionably a zoonotic spillover.

Lyme Disease: ‘It came from Lab 257 on Plum Island’

When the conversation turned to Lyme disease—which afflicts millions of Americans—Makary said:

“I can tell you with a high degree of probability. It came from Lab 257 on Plum Island just outside of Connecticut, 25 miles from Lyme, Connecticut, where the first case was described.”

He then explained how he knows:

“First of all, you can read the book Bitten. It’s a great book.”

And he explained who the U.S. brought to Plum Island after WWII:

“When the Nazi war criminal doctors were executed in Nuremberg, at least one of them was spared and brought to the United States so that his mind could be used by the US military for so-called Biodefense. And they put him on Plum Island and he had said very openly that he believed an incredible form of biowarfare was infecting ticks. And that that’s what Lyme disease is.”

Makary is referring to the notorious Erich Traub, the Nazi bioweapons scientist recruited by U.S. military intelligence.

“A bunch of mad scientists doing things… How many physicians know that it came from Lab 257? Approximately 1%.”

He ended with the warning that the public health establishment refuses to confront:

“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do it. And sometimes we can cause more harm than we can good by messing with Mother Nature.”

Once the FDA commissioner concedes that two major diseases came from government labs, the narrative of “natural outbreaks” collapses on its own.

The only thing left to find out is how far this pattern goes.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.