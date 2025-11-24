The World Health Organization and Egypt’s Ministry of Health just completed a national-scale workshop training nearly 300 surveillance officers to expand real-time monitoring of influenza and other respiratory pathogens across the country.

The move comes as this website has been tracking multiple governments performing gain-of-function experiments on avian influenza “bird flu” pathogens (see below this article), raising worries of another orchestrated, man-made pandemic.

The WHO announcement frames the workshop as routine and annual, masking the scale of the expansion and the integration of surveillance functions under WHO guidance.

“The annual meeting and accompanying workshop on integrated surveillance of acute respiratory infections (ARIs), conducted by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Egypt, brought together around 270 public health professionals.”

More than a simple “meeting,” this represents a consolidation of a national respiratory surveillance grid.

Two hundred and seventy surveillance officers trained at once sounds more like a deployment than a workshop.

The framing as “annual” makes the expansion appear normal and non-threatening when, in reality, it marks a significant expansion of WHO’s operational footprint inside Egypt’s health system.

Thirty Sentinel Sites Feeding a Unified National Surveillance Grid

The announcement identifies the personnel being trained, revealing a full-spectrum surveillance workforce (epidemiology, clinical staff, data specialists) rather than a narrow set of influenza experts.

“The participants, all involved in surveillance, included epidemiologists, data officers, physicians, nurses and laboratory specialists drawn from 30 ARI sentinel sites across 15 governorates.”

This proves the surveillance integration is nationwide.

“Sentinel sites across 15 governorates” means Egypt’s surveillance network is now being unified under a single reporting system.

Bringing in data officers signals the transition to real-time digital surveillance and automated reporting pipelines that feed directly into WHO’s global systems.

A Surveillance Framework That Never Powers Down

The WHO announcement reveals the core mission: strengthen surveillance for influenza and all respiratory viruses—not limited to outbreaks or emergencies.

“The sessions aimed to strengthen national capacities in disease surveillance for influenza and other respiratory viruses and improve preparedness for respiratory disease threats, particularly those with pandemic potential.”

They want to treat all respiratory viruses—seasonal or otherwise—as potential triggers for global coordination.

The phrase “other respiratory viruses” quietly expands surveillance beyond influenza to include COVID, avian flu, MERS, and any future pathogen, making continuous monitoring the norm.

This is how perpetual surveillance infrastructures are justified.

The workshop covers multiple pathogen classes, including zoonotic viruses, merging animal-origin threats with routine respiratory surveillance.

“The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including updates on the global and national epidemiological situation of influenza, COVID-19, avian influenza, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and zoonotic respiratory infections.”

So the system is designed to take in constant “signal noise” from zoonotic sources—livestock, poultry, wildlife.

Zoonotic data is always active, which means alert conditions can always be justified.

Folding zoonotic viruses into human surveillance pipelines is a central feature because it guarantees a steady stream of “pandemic potential” warnings.

WHO Uses ‘Performance Evaluations’ to Enforce Surveillance Compliance

The announcement describes the unification and standardization of national operating procedures, indicating that Egypt’s surveillance mechanics are being aligned directly with WHO standards.

“Participants reviewed standard operating procedures for ARI and influenza-like illness (ILI) sentinel surveillance and laboratory operations, alongside findings from performance evaluations.”

The mention of “performance evaluations” means WHO is grading Egypt’s compliance with global surveillance standards.

The evaluations will serve as a mechanism for harmonizing Egypt’s protocols with WHO’s prescribed methods.

This is an oversight structure.

Once surveillance is standardized, WHO essentially co-authors the national surveillance workflow.

Building the Digital Backbone of a Permanent Respiratory Surveillance State

The WHO press release goes on to introduce the digital component—data integration, dashboards, and real-time reporting—showing that Egypt’s network is being plugged into a centralized digital surveillance architecture.

“They explored how digital tools and platforms can enhance ARI data quality and timeliness and discussed data reporting through the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) and the ARI/ILI Power BI dashboard which are used to collect, analyse and visualize respiratory surveillance disease data.”

The system they’re describing allows centralized ingestion of respiratory data across Egypt, instant analytics, automatic WHO reporting, and algorithmic signal detection.

The Power BI dashboard represents the command interface of a national respiratory surveillance grid.

This is the infrastructure required for automated “health security” triggers, border protocols, and potential digital health certifications.

PRET: WHO’s Framework for Perpetual Surveillance, Now Active in Egypt

The WHO directly names PRET, acknowledging that Egypt is now being operationally aligned with WHO’s new global framework that replaces traditional outbreak response with permanent readiness.

“The sessions also covered WHO’s Preparedness and Resilience for Emerging Threats (PRET) framework, an innovative approach designed to improve countries’ pandemic preparedness, emphasizing its alignment with Egypt’s national health security priorities.”

PRET is the system designed to bypass the need for treaty ratification by embedding WHO frameworks in national systems through “technical assistance.”

Once PRET is integrated, WHO gains operational influence during any declared emergency.

Naming PRET outright signals that Egypt’s infrastructure is now being shaped to meet PRET’s requirements for sustained respiratory surveillance and rapid WHO-driven response.

Bottom Line

Egypt’s new WHO-guided influenza and respiratory surveillance upgrade is a quiet rollout of PRET—a framework that centralizes global respiratory monitoring under WHO standards and feeds constant influenza, COVID, bird flu, MERS, and zoonotic signals into real-time digital dashboards.

This turns “preparedness” into a perpetual surveillance regime, where respiratory data becomes the trigger for future restrictions, emergency declarations, and global coordination.

What makes the timing more concerning is that these surveillance expansions are happening as multiple governments continue engineering avian influenza viruses with pandemic traits—yet none of these programs are being halted.

PRET ensures the monitoring grid is in place before the next laboratory-engineered pathogen emerges.

With 270 surveillance officials trained across 30 sentinel sites, Egypt’s national system is now synced to WHO’s operational architecture.

And this same PRET-aligned model is being replicated country by country, building a global respiratory surveillance system that never powers down.

