JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V Z's avatar
V Z
1h

What is wrong with them? Why don't these unfinished fagots stop when their actions are exposed? Now, finally, it's interesting. Why is the basket still empty, and the guillotine is greased.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
2h

This was made just because they can or to cause ppl as much pain, suffering and damage as possible?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture