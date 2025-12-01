JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
14h

Why is this allowed?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's avatar
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
14h

“The authors state that the cleavage site was synthetically altered”. That’s exactly what Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina, working with Fauci, did to the cleavage site on the coronavirus in 2016 paving the way for a planned pandemic a few years later. Pay attention everyone! And don’t be afraid. We have natural protective mechanisms against this. https://rumble.com/v56wtr9-a-protection-against-bioweapons-vdj-recombination-explained.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture