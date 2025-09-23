JonFleetwood.com

Pfizer & Moderna's Bait-and-Switch—Reverse Transcription Is the Decoy, Plasmid DNA Integration the Real Threat

Vaccine makers steer ACIP toward a rare mechanism while hiding the systemic danger in their own blueprints.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Sep 23, 2025
2
12
Transcript

Pfizer and Moderna used the ACIP meeting to keep attention on mRNA reverse transcription, an apparently rare event, while avoiding the proven threat of plasmid DNA contamination designed to integrate into the human genome.

In this video report, I discuss how:

  • Dr. Evelyn Griffin cited a 2022 Swedish study showing Pfizer’s mRNA shot reverse transcribed in human liver cells.

  • Pfizer and Moderna denied plausibility, claiming humans lack the needed enzymes—statements contradicted by published evidence.

  • Independent labs confirmed toxic plasmid DNA contamination in vials at hundreds of times above FDA/WHO limits, including cancer-linked SV40 sequences.

  • Pfizer’s plasmid carries three human DNA fragments (alpha globin, ALSTLE5, MTRNR1) regulating blood, immune, and neurological systems.

  • Injury clusters from Pfizer’s own safety data line up exactly: blood (myocarditis, clotting), immune (autoimmune flares, anaphylaxis), neurological (Guillain-Barré, seizures, facial paralysis).

  • Reverse transcription requires rare LINE-1 enzymes, but plasmid integration is systemic—DNA repair pathways in every cell can stitch plasmids into chromosomes.

The match between Pfizer’s plasmid blueprint and the triad of blood, immune, and neurological injuries is exact.

Reverse transcription is the smokescreen.

The real scandal is plasmid DNA contamination—universal, unavoidable, and built into the design.

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
