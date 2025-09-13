Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham has issued a stunning public warning declaring the COVID vaccines “dangerous,” backing Governor Jeff Landry (R) and listing five damning facts he says most Americans—and even doctors—don’t know.

While Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo was the first to officially advise against (here) mRNA shots, Louisiana’s move adds unprecedented momentum to the public-health rebellion against federal COVID vaccine policy.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Breaking Ranks with Washington

Dr. Abraham didn’t mince words in his post on Twitter/X:

“The COVID vaccines are dangerous – @LAGovJeffLandry is right. I see the fallout in my clinic every day.”

He reminded Senator Bill Cassidy that the PREP Act shields manufacturers from liability for harms, leaving them with “little incentive to make them better.”

Abraham stressed that patients and doctors should weigh both risks and benefits before making decisions, then laid out the facts.

The Five Facts Louisiana’s Surgeon General Cited

Record Death Reports: More deaths have been logged in VAERS after COVID shots than for all other vaccines combined since 1990. OpenVAERS link DNA Contamination, Including SV40: Independent testing found DNA fragments inside COVID shots far exceeding FDA’s limits, including the cancer-linked SV40 promoter sequence. Study link Negative Efficacy: A massive Cleveland Clinic study showed repeated vaccination actually increased the risk of catching COVID. Study link Largest Study Ever—99 Million People: The largest observational study in history confirmed higher risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barré, venous sinus thrombosis, and more after COVID vaccination. PubMed link Myocarditis Worse After the Shot: Evidence now shows myocarditis is more common and severe after vaccination than after infection itself. ResearchGate link

Informed Consent, Not Mandates

Abraham said blanket prescriptions may make sense for “old, well-studied, and generally known to be safe” drugs—but not for the COVID shots.

While he conceded some high-risk patients might still consider them, he emphasized that decisions must be made individually, weighing both risks and benefits.

Bottom Line

Florida lit the match when Surgeon General Ladapo warned against mRNA vaccines.

Louisiana has now thrown fuel on the fire.

With two state surgeon generals openly defying the CDC narrative, the wall of silence around vaccine harms is cracking—and Americans are finally hearing from top officials what they already suspected: these shots are not safe.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.