International Tribunal Declares COVID mRNA Injections 'Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction': Dr. Sansone Interview

Dr. Joseph Sansone explains the first international judicial declaration labeling mRNA vaccines as bioweapons—and his push to outlaw them through state legislation.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Oct 17, 2025
12
37
Share
Transcript

The Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) International Tribunal has issued an unprecedented declaration and order officially designating the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections as biological weapons and technological weapons of mass destruction.

In this exclusive interview, Dr. Joseph Sansone, a licensed psychotherapist and author of the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act, details how this recognition came about, what it means legally, and why he believes the injections already violate existing bioweapons statutes.

Key Points

  • Historic declaration: AIN became the world’s first governing body and judicial authority to issue an order recognizing mRNA injections as biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

  • International legitimacy: The tribunal holds nation-to-nation status recognized by Canada, giving the order sovereign weight beyond activism or advocacy.

  • Grassroots momentum: Dr. Sansone secured bioweapon-recognition resolutions in over 10 Florida counties, and later from the Idaho and Arizona Republican Parties, before filing legal action against Florida’s governor and attorney general.

  • Court challenges: Sansone’s writs of mandamus argue that continued distribution of mRNA injections violates Florida’s Weapons of Mass Destruction statute § 790.166 and the Florida Civil Rights Act.

  • Expert support: His filings include affidavits from Dr. Francis Boyle, who authored the federal Biological Weapons and Anti-Terrorism Act, confirming the legal definition of the shots as biological weapons.

  • Supplemental evidence: Sansone entered into record statements from Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who publicly called the injections “poison,” and from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., acknowledging that the shots’ risks outweigh their benefits.

  • Scientific backing: A 2025 paper in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons found that both the COVID virus and vaccine violate the Biological Weapons Convention.

  • Legislative model: Sansone’s mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act—two pages long—has been introduced in the Minnesota State Legislature by Rep. Shane Mecklin, carrying civil and criminal penalties for government officials who fail to enforce existing bioweapons laws.

  • Goal: Replicate this bill “in every state,” creating a nationwide movement to halt distribution of mRNA products under existing weapons-of-mass-destruction law.

  • Big picture: Sansone argues this is a national security issue, warning that “you can’t be America First and deploy biological weapons against the American people.”

Dr. Sansone says the AIN declaration represents the first formal judicial recognition that COVID-era biotechnology programs meet the legal definition of weapons of mass destruction.

He calls on citizens and legislators to replicate the effort statewide, framing the mRNA platform as “an ongoing act of biowarfare” requiring legal, not just medical, intervention.

You can follow Dr. Sansone’s reporting on his Substack and Twitter/X account.

