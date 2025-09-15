Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine plasmid contains a human α-globin DNA fragment regulating blood and cardiovascular biology, and because plasmids are integration-competent DNA molecules, this fragment is capable of inserting into the human genome—precisely as blood and cardiovascular injuries like myocarditis and pericarditis emerge as the dominant serious adverse events following Moderna vaccination.

In plain terms, Moderna’s shot carries a piece of human blood gene code that can lodge itself into patient DNA, raising the possibility that the very blueprint of the vaccine is fueling the same heart and blood injuries now seen at the top of its safety reports.

While most public discussion blames the spike protein or lipid nanoparticles for Moderna’s adverse events, the evidence here points to something no one is talking about—the plasmid blueprint itself may be driving the blood and heart injuries dominating the safety signal.

What’s Inside Moderna’s Plasmid

A September 2025 peer-reviewed paper in Molecular Therapy: Nucleic Acids confirms that Moderna’s mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) vaccine plasmid carries a 3’ untranslated region (UTR) from the human α-globin (HBA1) gene.

α-globin encodes part of hemoglobin, central to red blood cell stability and oxygen transport.

Its regulation is directly tied to blood and cardiovascular function—mutations cause α-thalassemia, anemia, and cardiac stress.

By design, Moderna’s blueprint hard-codes this human blood gene regulator into the plasmid template.

Integration Competence of Plasmids

Plasmids are not inert.

In molecular biology, plasmids are the standard tool used to integrate new genetic code into cells.

Studies now show plasmid DNA fragments from mRNA vaccine manufacturing persist in final vials at levels hundreds of times above international safety limits.

Once injected, these fragments can enter the nucleus. Published evidence (McKernan 2024, Buckhaults 2024, Scientific Reports 2023) has confirmed that vaccine-derived plasmid DNA can integrate into human cells in vitro.

That means Moderna’s α-globin sequence is theoretically capable of inserting into patient DNA, creating the possibility of dysregulating the very system it controls: blood and cardiovascular biology.

What the Safety Data Show

The largest multinational analysis to date—the Global Vaccine Data Network study (2024, Vaccine) covering 99 million people, including 36 million Moderna doses—confirmed that blood and cardiovascular events dominate Moderna’s serious adverse events (SAEs).

Myocarditis showed the strongest signal, with observed-to-expected (OE) ratios as high as 6.10 in young males after the second dose.

Pericarditis also crossed the safety threshold, with OE ratios up to 2.64 following Moderna’s first and fourth doses.

Together, these cardiovascular harms accounted for roughly 40% of Moderna’s serious adverse event profile, making them the single largest injury cluster.

By contrast, neurological, hematologic, and immune events were weaker and less consistent.

The Alignment

Blueprint : Moderna’s plasmid carries a blood/cardiovascular gene fragment (α-globin UTR).

Mechanism : Plasmids are integration-competent and documented to insert into human genomes. If α-globin sequences integrate, they could alter regulation of blood and heart function.

Outcome: Moderna’s real-world data confirm blood and cardiovascular injuries dominate its safety reports.

Bottom Line

The pattern is the same one I exposed in Pfizer’s plasmid: the genetic blueprint matches the injury profile (here; here).

Moderna embedded a human blood gene fragment into its plasmid, and blood/cardiovascular harms are the top safety signal worldwide.

This is a striking alignment.

The unavoidable question: are Moderna’s plasmid design choices seeding the very injuries regulators now admit are clustering in the heart?

Are plasmids driving serious adverse events following mRNA COVID injection by integrating into the human genome?

Why has no government demanded a forensic accounting of whether plasmid integration into patient DNA is driving the blood and cardiovascular harms dominating Moderna’s safety record?

Until these questions are answered, the evidence stands: Moderna hard-coded a human blood gene into its vaccine plasmid, and the heart injuries now dominating its safety data look less like coincidence and more like the direct footprint of the design itself.

