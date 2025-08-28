The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are built using DNA plasmids.

By definition, plasmids are integration-competent DNA molecules—they are the very tools genetic engineers use when they want to insert new code into a genome.

In other words, plasmids can integrate into human DNA.

Independent labs have confirmed that residual plasmid DNA fragments remain in Pfizer’s finished vaccine vials.

A French government-funded study led by Dr. Didier Raoult (Nov 2024) confirmed that Pfizer’s vaccine contains 5,160 ng of plasmid DNA per dose—516 times higher than the FDA and EMA’s safety limit of 10 ng.

The contamination included sequences from the vaccine’s manufacturing plasmid such as a bacterial origin of replication, a kanamycin resistance gene, and an SV40 initiation factor—a sequence historically linked to oncogenesis (the process of tumor formation or the induction of tumors).

A December 2024 peer-reviewed study in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot contained 227–334% more DNA contamination than WHO limits, including the cancer-linked SV40 promoter/enhancer sequence, and urged an immediate moratorium on mRNA vaccines.

As this article will reveal:

These residual plasmid DNA fragments carry three human genetic sequences. And the systems those sequences regulate—blood/cardiovascular, immune, and neurological—are exactly the same systems most often injured after the shot.

Meaning the very blueprint Pfizer used to mass-produce its mRNA shot is built from human DNA control codes—and the same biological systems those codes regulate are the ones showing up again and again in the most serious vaccine injuries.

The unavoidable question is whether this overlap is accidental—or whether regulators have ignored the possibility that Pfizer’s plasmid design itself is contributing to the very injuries now dominating the safety signal.

Peer-Reviewed Evidence on Adverse Events

The 2022 Systematic Review

A 2022 systematic review published in Archives of Academic Emergency Medicine synthesized 74 published studies on COVID-19 mRNA vaccine adverse events.

Severe AEs were classified into five groups: cardiac, allergic/immune, neurological, pregnant, and immunocompromised.

Among these, the majority of serious AEs were cardiac, immune, and neurological.

The review concluded: “Most of the reported severe adverse events were related to cardiac events,” and emphasized that allergic/immune and neurological complications also dominated the literature.

The 2024 Review

A 2024 review in Pharmacology Research & Perspectives confirmed the same pattern.

It found that the main serious adverse events reported after COVID-19 vaccination were:

Cardiac : myocarditis, pericarditis, tachyarrhythmias, clotting disorders—with highest risk after Pfizer in young men.

Immune/allergic : anaphylaxis, hypersensitivity, immune dysregulation linked to lipid nanoparticles and PEG.

Neurological: Guillain–Barré Syndrome, Bell’s palsy, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, seizures, neuroinflammation.

The authors stressed these three categories as the primary clusters of serious outcomes in both clinical and post-marketing data.

What’s Inside Pfizer’s Plasmid

Pfizer’s vaccine is produced from a DNA plasmid template.

That plasmid doesn’t just contain bacterial sequences.

It carries human untranslated regions (UTRs) said to be chosen to stabilize the synthetic RNA and make it behave like a high-output human transcript.

These include:

α-globin 5′UTR (blood/cardiovascular): In native biology, the 3′UTR of α-globin is the canonical stabilizer of mRNA during red blood cell development. But researchers have shown that the α-globin 5′UTR can be repurposed in synthetic constructs to boost translation efficiency in mammalian cells. In either case, the sequence is drawn from human blood biology, tying the plasmid design to the cardiovascular system — the single strongest AE signal.

AES/TLE5 3′UTR fragment (immune system): The AES/TLE5 gene family encodes transcriptional co-repressors involved in various developmental and signaling pathways, including immune functions. Its 3′UTR fragment was selected in mRNA engineering screens for its ability to extend RNA half-life and increase protein yield. By making spike RNA persist longer and produce more antigen inside antigen-presenting cells, this sequence indirectly drives heightened immune activation. That aligns directly with the allergic/immune AE category flagged in safety reviews.

MT-RNR1 fragment (neurological): MT-RNR1 encodes the mitochondrial 12S rRNA, essential for mitochondrial protein synthesis. Variants in MT-RNR1 are linked to hearing loss, drug-induced ototoxicity, and neurological mitochondrial syndromes. While MT-RNR1 is not an mRNA and lacks a natural 3′UTR, researchers have repurposed fragments of it in synthetic mRNA technology as stabilizers to enhance RNA persistence and translation. Its inclusion in Pfizer’s plasmid therefore borrows from a gene with direct neurological relevance, aligning with the neurological AE category consistently documented after vaccination.

The presence of these three human genetic sequences is confirmed in an October 2023 Nature npj Vaccines publication:

“Pfizer-BioNTech’s 5′ UTR sequence is derived from the human hemoglobin α-globin (HBA1) gene, an efficient expressor… For the 3′ UTR, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine combines one segment from a human mRNA encoding amino-terminal enhancer of split (AES) and another from mitochondrial 12 S rRNA (mtRNR1).”

This means it is not speculation—Pfizer’s own blueprint borrows directly from human blood, immune, and neurological genes.

And these happen to be the very systems most often injured in patients.

By their nature, these fragments are regulatory code.

If plasmid DNA fragments enter the nucleus of human cells, they are integration-competent and capable of altering gene regulation.

That means the very systems from which these sequences were borrowed—blood, immune, and neurological—could be dysregulated.

The Overlap No One Wants to Talk About

Adverse events : Independent reviews in 2022 and 2024 both concluded that the dominant serious side effects after Pfizer’s mRNA shot are cardiac, immune, and neurological.

Plasmid design : Pfizer’s plasmid carries human DNA fragments that regulate blood, immune, and neurological systems.

Plasmid nature: By definition, plasmids are capable of genomic integration.

This isn’t coincidence.

It’s alignment.

The design choices in Pfizer’s plasmid template mirror the very domains where the worst vaccine injuries concentrate.

Evidence of Plasmid DNA Integration

Independent researchers have already presented evidence that vaccine-derived plasmid DNA can integrate into human cells.

Nature Scientific Reports Study (2023) : A peer-reviewed paper demonstrated that when linear DNA fragments were introduced into human cells, between 1–10% of the transiently transfected cells became stably transfected, and in some constructs integration reached 10–20%. Junction sequencing confirmed the foreign DNA had been incorporated into the host genome. The authors concluded: “All of the forms of linear DNA resulted in a high fraction of the cells being stably transfected—between 10 and 20% of the initially transfected cells”

Kevin McKernan’s Study (2024): In February 2024, McKernan and colleagues published a preprint showing that plasmid DNA from Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2) integrated into the genome of human ovarian cancer cell lines (OVCAR3) in vitro. Using qPCR and DNA sequencing, they detected plasmid-specific sequences—including the spike gene and SV40 cancer promoter (yes, that’s in the plasmids, too)—persisting in the genomic DNA of exposed cells, indicating integration. Importantly, this was shown in a cancer cell line, not normal human cells, and there is no direct in vivo evidence in humans. The study demonstrates integration in this controlled lab model but does not prove it occurs in vaccinated people.

Phillip Buckhaults’ Findings (2024). McKernan’s warning was later echoed by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, a cancer genomics expert at the University of South Carolina. In November 2024, Buckhaults presented results from normal human epithelial stem cells (colon organoids) exposed to mRNA vaccines. Using qPCR, his lab detected persistent plasmid DNA sequences—including the spike gene, SV40 promoter, and NeoKanR gene—in the genomic DNA of these cells one month later. This evidence of integration in non-cancerous cells addressed the main criticism of McKernan’s earlier study.

Intracellular Reverse Transcription Study (2022). A peer-reviewed paper in the Journal of Genetics and DNA Research found that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2) was reverse transcribed into DNA inside human liver cells (Huh7) within 6–48 hours of exposure. This study was said to deal with the vaccine’s mRNA component rather than plasmid contamination, but it reinforces the principle that nucleic acid from the shot can be copied into DNA inside human cells—complementing the plasmid integration evidence reported later.

Mechanistic Review on Genome Integration (2022). A review in the Journal of Neurological Disorders (Kyriakopoulos, McCullough, Nigh, Seneff) outlined plausible pathways for mRNA vaccine sequences to integrate into the human genome, citing LINE-1 retrotransposons and polymerase θ as mediators. The authors noted that spike-induced DNA damage and engineered mRNA stability (via methylpseudouridine and long poly(A) tails) may increase the likelihood of integration during DNA repair. While not experimental proof, the review concluded that genome interference by vaccine mRNA is “more than a theoretical possibility.”

Together, these findings underscore that integration is not just a hypothetical risk.

Published studies and independent genomic analyses now show plasmid DNA from COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can, under certain conditions, insert into human DNA.

Bottom Line

I am not claiming causation.

What I am showing is an investigative match:

Three human DNA sequences in the plasmid → blood, immune, neurological regulation.

Two independent peer-reviewed reviews (2022, 2024) → cardiac, immune, neurological injuries are the main serious AEs.

When the blueprint and the outcome line up this closely, the question is not whether the overlap exists.

It does.

The question is why no regulator has demanded a forensic accounting of whether integration of these human DNA fragments is occurring in patients—and whether this design is partly responsible for the most serious injuries tied to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

And we don’t even know the full picture—because Pfizer has never publicly disclosed the complete plasmid sequence, leaving unanswered what other genetic elements may have been built into the blueprint.

