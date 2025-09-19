JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

Dr. Bernstein, who represented big Pharma position stated that the patient has the knowledge they need to make a decision. It wasn’t true under Biden with mandated injections and it’s not true now because informed consent seems to have been put on the back burner.. it appears the goal is to eliminate injections by 2030 and allow direct selling of injections like GLP1 to bypass the community physician. to patients to be expanded.

If ACIP did the job they should it would crash the financial medical segment of the stock market because billions have been invested in RNA and there’s over 200 projects in the works. Between now and then we will just have more Americans harmed by the side effects of these injections, which are not controllable.

Bos Zem
6h

All paid puppets for big pharma.

