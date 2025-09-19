The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine advisory board had its chance.

On Friday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)—newly reconstituted with members who were supposed to prioritize transparency under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—could have finally taken action on what’s become impossible to ignore: COVID-19 shots are contaminated with plasmid DNA carrying human gene segments (here) capable of integrating into recipients’ genomes.

COVID shots have been linked to 38,773 deaths and a total of 1,666,646 adverse events, per CDC VAERS data—and since the Harvard Pilgrim study commissioned by HHS found that fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries are ever reported to VAERS, the true numbers are likely far higher.

There are exploding rates of myocarditis and pericarditis, a surge of aggressive “turbo cancers,” widespread reports of menstrual irregularities and fertility concerns, documented immune suppression after repeated doses, and a complete lack of long-term safety testing for cancer, genetic damage, or autoimmune disease.

But ACIP refused to issue any warning.

Ages 6 Months to 64 Years: ‘Individual Decision-Making’

All 12 members voted unanimously that for people ages 6 months through 64 years, COVID vaccination should be based on “individual-based decision making.”

The panel emphasized that the risk-benefit is “most favorable” for people at higher risk of severe COVID and “lowest” for healthy people.

In other words, COVID shots remain recommended as a legitimate option, with no statement advising against them.

Age 65 and Older: ‘Shared Clinical Decision-Making’

For older adults (65 and up), ACIP moved away from its prior blanket recommendation that all seniors should get the vaccine.

Now, the board says decisions should be made through “shared clinical decision-making,” meaning patients are told to consult their healthcare providers on whether to take the shot.

But again—no warning, no reversal, no acknowledgment of the gene-contaminated injections.

COVID Shots Now Easier to Access—No Prescription Required

ACIP also considered whether states should require prescriptions for COVID shots.

That vote split 6–6, with Chair Martin Kulldorff breaking the tie against the measure.

The result?

No prescriptions required.

COVID shots remain open-access, widely available at pharmacies, and—thanks to ACIP’s recommendation—still covered by insurance.

A Hollow Pivot

By softening its language for seniors and shifting younger age groups into “individual choice” framing, ACIP creates the illusion of restraint.

In reality, the panel kept COVID shots on the table for all Americans while burying the growing evidence of risk.

Bottom Line

ACIP had the power to do what the evidence demands—recommend against COVID shots altogether.

Instead, the board doubled down on keeping them in circulation.

They ignored the 38,773 reported deaths and 1,666,646 adverse events in VAERS, sidestepped the Harvard Pilgrim HHS report proving that fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries are ever counted.

Their new recommendations ignored the reality that these injections are contaminated with plasmid DNA carrying human gene segments capable of integrating into the human genome.

Rather than warn the public, ACIP voted to keep the shots widely available, insurance-covered, and legitimized as “individual choice.”

It was a hollow pivot that preserved access, protected the pharmaceutical industry, and left Americans exposed to injections with no long-term safety testing for cancer, genetic damage, fertility harms, or immune collapse.

When given the chance to finally draw a line, ACIP refused—and in doing so, they chose silence over safety.

You can watch the full meeting below:

