JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Krissy's avatar
Krissy
9hEdited

Meanwhile ~ Palantir just added Dr. Deborah Birx to their federal advisory board.

It’s all distraction . They’re doing things in one corner and then they’re doing things in another.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Prayer Warrior Paisley's avatar
Prayer Warrior Paisley
9h

...but he can't pull the murderous bioweapons masquerading as vaccines. I have lost all respect I had for the man!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture