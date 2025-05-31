So let’s get this straight:

The new COVID jab (Moderna’s mRNA-1283) approved today by the FDA contains genetic material from influenza (flu)

That material comes from the same viral protein (HA) that was gain-of-functioned in 2013 to make bird flu infectious to humans

Governments are actively orchestrating a bird flu pandemic scenario right now , pouring billions into vaccines and surveillance

And yes—PCR tests could potentially pick up that influenza segment from the vaccine and flag you as “positive” for flu, even if you’re not infected

Which means: The government and Moderna could inject people with a “COVID” vaccine that later triggers a false positive influenza result, which the same government then uses to justify new pandemic measures.

Let that sink in.

The Proof: Moderna's Own Clinical Trial Publication

From Moderna’s Phase 1 trial published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics:

“mRNA-1283 is an mRNA-LNP vaccine encoding for a chimeric protein (NTD-RBD-HATM)... anchored to a 23-amino acid transmembrane domain from influenza hemagglutinin (HATM).”

[Yassini et al., 2023, DOI: https://doi.org/10.1080/21645515.2023.2190690]

This is not speculation.

It’s confirmed in the peer-reviewed scientific literature.

Moderna’s “COVID” shot is a chimera—a hybrid built from SARS-CoV-2 and influenza virus parts.

What's the Hemagglutinin Transmembrane Segment?

It’s a genetic fragment from the influenza virus’s surface protein, hemagglutinin (HA)—specifically, a 23-amino acid stretch that anchors the viral protein into cell membranes.

And it’s not just any flu protein.

It’s the same protein that was genetically manipulated in 2013 to make H5N1 avian flu airborne-transmissible between mammals in lab experiments that sparked an international bioethics outcry.

Why This Should Set Off Alarms

The mRNA-1283 COVID vaccine contains influenza virus code That flu sequence is now being injected into the public

But it’s marketed and labeled only as a COVID shot Governments are preparing for a bird flu pandemic Billions allocated in U.S. budget

USDA, BARDA, and NIH involved in surveillance, culling, and vaccine development

Moderna, Pfizer, and CSL/Arcturus Theraputics are working on human avian flu vaccines PCR tests could pick up that flu sequence If primer sequences in current or future flu tests overlap with the 23-amino acid segment used in mRNA-1283, and if the test is run at a high cycle threshold, it could register as a “positive”

Especially in nasal swabs where injected mRNA may distribute in low amounts That “positive” could be used to justify pandemic action Lockdowns

Quarantines

Vaccine mandates

Travel bans

All triggered by a vaccine-induced artifact, not an actual infection

Conclusion

Moderna’s newly approved COVID vaccine contains an influenza gene segment—the same viral protein that was engineered in 2013 to make bird flu a human threat.

Now governments are pushing bird flu panic, testing is ramping up, and the infrastructure for a new “outbreak” is already in motion.

And they’ve already put the flu code into your body—via a COVID shot.

If that shows up on a PCR test, don’t be surprised when they use it to declare the next pandemic.

