President Donald J. Trump’s U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced plans to invest $100 million into bird flu “prevention, therapeutics, research, and potential vaccine candidates.”

“USDA will invest up to $100 million in these projects, which will identify and foster innovative solutions to fight highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and directly support America’s farmers and ranchers,” a press release reads.

The USDA has been performing gain-of-function experiments on avian influenza bird flu pathogens, making them more infectious and deadly—the same thing the U.S. government was doing to coronaviruses before the COVID-19 pandemic (during which Trump was president) broke out.

The government’s simultaneous creation of new pandemic pathogens and vaccines to treat the diseases those pathogens cause raises questions about intentions.

Is the government once again manufacturing a biological threat to justify its own solution—just as it did in past instances like Operation Big Buzz, Operation Big Itch, Operation Big Apple, and Operation Sea-Spray, where it deliberately deployed pathogens on unsuspecting American citizens without their knowledge or consent?

News of the funding allocation toward vaccines follows U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ recent announcement of “emergency funding” to “combat avian flu and reduce egg prices.”

USDA reportedly made the decision in consultation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Today’s press release detailed how the funding will be available “to for-profit organizations, including manufacturers of vaccines, biologics, and therapeutics, States, universities, livestock producer organizations, and other eligible entities.”

The USDA will “prioritize proposals that address one or more of the following” goals:

Development of novel therapeutics and improved diagnostics to address HPAI in poultry,

Research to further understand risk pathways of avian influenza for producers and to inform improved biosecurity and response strategies,

Development of novel vaccines to protect poultry from HPAI while promoting biosecurity.

“USDA will test the efficacy of therapeutic interventions to prevent bird flu and treat infected flocks,” the release adds. “USDA, in consultation with HHS, will also explore prevention strategies to promote biosecurity in agriculture and in humans, to ensure limited impact on American farmers.”

“While USDA is exploring the viability of vaccinating poultry for HPAI; the use of any vaccine has not been authorized at this time. Before making a determination, USDA, in consultation with HHS, CDC, NIH, and FDA will solicit feedback from governors, State departments of agriculture, veterinarians, farmers, the public health system, and the American public.”

