On Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it would award $306 million to continue its H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu” response.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The U.S. government has been simultaneously engineering bird flu viruses to be more infectious and deadly while also creating new mRNA bird flu jabs we will likely be pressured to take, all of which happened regarding COVID before the 2019 pandemic.

Department of Energy, FBI, U.S. intelligence, and congressional leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic virus was manmade, as the bird flu pathogen has been.

Is history repeating itself?

“While CDC’s assessment of the risk of avian influenza to the general public remains low, USDA and HHS continue to closely collaborate with Federal, State, local, industry and other stakeholders to protect human health, animal health, and food safety,” the new press release reads.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said: “While the risk to humans remains low, we are always preparing for any possible scenario that could arise. These investments are critical to continuing our disease surveillance, laboratory testing, and monitoring efforts alongside our partners at USDA.”

“Preparedness is the key to keeping Americans healthy and our country safe. We will continue to ensure our response is strong, well equipped, and ready for whatever is needed,” he added.

ASPR (Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response) will award about $183 million in additional funding for regional, state, and local so-called preparedness programs, according to the release:

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will give approximately $111 million for “additional enhancements to our ability to monitor H5N1 at the local, state, and national levels”:

“$103 million to jurisdictions for increased monitoring of individuals exposed to infected animals, testing, and outreach to high-risk populations (such as livestock workers)”

“$8 million to manufacture, store, and distribute additional influenza diagnostic test kits for virologic surveillance”

NIH will give roughly $11 million in funding for additional “research into potential medical countermeasures for H5N1.”

The staggering $306 million investment signals not just preparation, but a calculated orchestration of the next pandemic.

Some are calling for a halt to gain-of-function experiments and for emergency pandemic powers to be taken away from the government.

These emergency powers give the government the power to administer drugs and biological agents to citizens in secret.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'