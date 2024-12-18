California Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a State of Emergency in response to H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu,” following dozens of reports from this website warning readers of a potentially incoming, orchestrated H5N1 avian influenza pandemic.

“This action comes as cases were detected in dairy cows on farms in Southern California, signaling the need to further expand monitoring and build on the coordinated statewide approach to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus,” a press release reads.

“The virus has spread in 16 states among dairy cattle, following its first confirmed detection in Texas and Kansas in March 2024.”

Governor Newsom made the emergency declaration “despite no person-to-person spread of Bird Flu has been detected in California and nearly all infected individuals had exposure to infected cattle.”

JonFleetwood.com’s 30 Bird Flu Reports This Year

This website has been warning about a coming bird flu pandemic government response since January.

We continued to report concerning details about bird flu-related events even though other news outlets—mainstream or independent—chose not to.

This is because we saw similarities between current events regarding bird flu and those leading up to the COVID pandemic.

For example, just as the government performed gain-of-function experiments on COVID viruses while simultaneously creating a vaccine for COVID before the pandemic, they’ve been performing gain-of-function experiments on H5N1 influenza viruses while simultaneously creating a vaccine for H5N1 influenza.

As Congress, multiple federal agencies, and intelligence sources have determined the COVID pandemic was man-made, it is possible that the coming bird flu pandemic will be determined to have been man-made.

The information in our reporting implies this, as you will see below.

Here’s a list of 30 of our bird flu reports we’ve published since January, in order to keep our readers more informed and prepared than most.

You will not find reporting like this anywhere else because we genuinely desire both the health and well-being of our readers as well as to expose health and political systems weaponized against humanity:

I am proud to promote The Wellness Company's Contagion Emergency Kit linked here and below, as it contains ivermectin, one of the medicines my reporting shows is effective against bird flu, without the need for a dangerous mRNA injection wrought by Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The kit also contains budesonide, which Dr. Richard Bartlett suggests will safely and effectively treat the disease.

The kit also contains budesonide, which Dr. Richard Bartlett suggests will safely and effectively treat the disease.

“I am grateful that JonFleetwood.com has been sounding the alarm on potential bird flu for a year,” Dr. Batlett told this website. “We have presented the possible treatments for bird flu, like Xofluza, budesonide nebulizer treatments, clarithromycin, aspirin, and mouthwash. And also using a UVC sanitation device like UVILIZER to decrease the virus count in a room.”

“We also are grateful for BudesonideWorks.com and its reporting of an imminent PLANdemic.”

