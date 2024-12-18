California Declares Bird Flu State of Emergency
See list of 30 reports from JonFleetwood.com this year warning readers of coming H5N1 avian influenza pandemic, including safe and effective treatments.
California Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a State of Emergency in response to H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu,” following dozens of reports from this website warning readers of a potentially incoming, orchestrated H5N1 avian influenza pandemic.
“This action comes as cases were detected in dairy cows on farms in Southern California, signaling the need to further expand monitoring and build on the coordinated statewide approach to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus,” a press release reads.
“The virus has spread in 16 states among dairy cattle, following its first confirmed detection in Texas and Kansas in March 2024.”
Governor Newsom made the emergency declaration “despite no person-to-person spread of Bird Flu has been detected in California and nearly all infected individuals had exposure to infected cattle.”
JonFleetwood.com’s 30 Bird Flu Reports This Year
This website has been warning about a coming bird flu pandemic government response since January.
We continued to report concerning details about bird flu-related events even though other news outlets—mainstream or independent—chose not to.
This is because we saw similarities between current events regarding bird flu and those leading up to the COVID pandemic.
For example, just as the government performed gain-of-function experiments on COVID viruses while simultaneously creating a vaccine for COVID before the pandemic, they’ve been performing gain-of-function experiments on H5N1 influenza viruses while simultaneously creating a vaccine for H5N1 influenza.
As Congress, multiple federal agencies, and intelligence sources have determined the COVID pandemic was man-made, it is possible that the coming bird flu pandemic will be determined to have been man-made.
The information in our reporting implies this, as you will see below.
Here’s a list of 30 of our bird flu reports we’ve published since January, in order to keep our readers more informed and prepared than most.
You will not find reporting like this anywhere else because we genuinely desire both the health and well-being of our readers as well as to expose health and political systems weaponized against humanity:
Congress to Fund New Biolab Construction, Deadly Pathogen Research, Coming Influenza Pandemic, Vaccines: Speaker Johnson’s New 1,500-Page Spending Bill
California NIH/Bill Gates-Funded BSL-3 Biolab Mutates H5N1 Bird Flu Virus with Gain-of Function Experiments: Journal 'Science'
New 75,300-Square-Foot Livestock & Poultry mRNA Vaccine Plant to Produce 8 Billion Doses Annually Amid Bird Flu Pandemic Warnings
FDA Greenlights New Bill Gates-Funded ARCT-2304 Self-Replicating samRNA 'Pandemic' H5N1 Bird Flu Jab
Australia Makes $1 Billion Bet On Coming H5N1 Pandemic, Creates Bird Flu Task Force
Missouri's New $183 Million BSL-2 Biolab Slated for Completion 2026 Raises Lab Leak Concerns
After U.S. Military 'Genetically Engineers' Plague DNA Into E. Coli Bacteria, WHO Adds Black Death to New Pandemic Watchlist, Raising 'Bioweapon' Concerns: Journal 'Access Microbiology'
Will the Supreme Court Save Us from Bird Flu Pandemic Tyranny?
Bird Flu: CPT Code Update Readies U.S. Health Systems for New mRNA Jab Rollout Skipping FDA Approval Process
Major Bird Flu Summit October 2-4 in Washington D.C.—Evidence of an Orchestrated Pandemic?
U.S. Gov't Manufactures Bird Flu PCR Test In-House Without Third-Party Oversight
New H5N1 Bird Flu Strain May Have Come from U.S. Biolab: McCullough Study Corroborates Earlier JonFleetwood.com Reports
FDA to Skip Drug Approval Process for Bird Flu Vaccine: Dr. Peter Marks Confirms Agency Will Leverage Controversial 'Emergency Use Authorization' (EUA) Tactic as It Did with Deadly COVID Jab
Cardiac Arrest Deaths Spike 1,236% from 2020 to 2023 in U.S. County Following COVID-19 Jab Campaign: Study
U.S. Gov't Taps Pfizer, Moderna for mRNA Bird Flu Jabs Despite Already-Available Safe, Effective Treatments
Bill Gates Funds 'Next-Generation mRNA-Based' Bird Flu Vaccine Research in China Amid H5N1 Pandemic Worries: Journal 'Vaccines'
PCR Test Now Being Used to Detect Bird Flu Is 97% Unreliable: Oxford Academic Journal 'Clinical Infectious Diseases'
USDA Developed mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine Against 2.3.4.4b H5N1 As It Made That Virus More Infectious and Deadly with Gain-of-Function—Now the Same Virus Subtype Is Causing the Next Pandemic
NIH's 2017 Reversal of Gain-of-Function Research Ban Only Applied to 2 Virus Families: Coronavirus and Influenza—One Caused the 2019 COVID Pandemic, the Other Is About to Cause a Bird Flu Pandemic
U.S. 'Relaxes' Biolab Regulations for Handling Deadly Pathogens Despite Ex-CDC Chief's Bird Flu Pandemic Warning
7 Studies Confirm Antiviral 'Xofluza' Is 'Drug of Choice' for Bird Flu, as USDA Tests Ground Beef for Virus
8 Studies Support Ivermectin's Effectiveness Against Influenza Amid Bird Flu Pandemic Worries
As Media Hypes Bird Flu-Infected Cows, Bird Flu Vaccine Discovered to Contain Neurotoxin Mercury, Dog DNA, Cancer-Causing Chemicals: FDA Package Insert
Biden Signs Into Law Spending Bill That Could Apply Over $1 Billion to Future Bird Flu Pandemic: Doctor Says 'Bioweapon Event' Could Be Imminent
Gov't Spending Bill Gives $315,000,000 for Future 'Influenza Pandemic' Involving Virus It's Been Making More Contagious and Deadly: H5N1 Bird Flu
H5N1 Bird Flu Detected in Antarctica Right Next to U.S. Biolab After USDA Performs Risky Gain-of-Function Experiments On and Develops Vaccine For Same Virus
Media Hypes Bird Flu as 'Next Pandemic' After JonFleetwood.com Reveals U.S. Gov't Is Simultaneously Conducting Gain-Of-Function Experiments and Vaccine Development on Same Virus
U.S. Gov't Is Making a Vaccine for a Virus It Also Happens to Be Making More Deadly: Bird Flu
Vaccines Underway for All 9 of W.H.O.'s 'Epidemic Potential' Diseases—Is Bird Flu 'Disease X'?
I am proud to promote The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kit linked here and below, as it contains ivermectin, one of the medicines my reporting shows is effective against bird flu, without the need for a dangerous mRNA injection wrought by Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
The kit also contains budesonide, which Dr. Richard Bartlett suggests will safely and effectively treat the disease.
“I am grateful that JonFleetwood.com has been sounding the alarm on potential bird flu for a year,” Dr. Batlett told this website. “We have presented the possible treatments for bird flu, like Xofluza, budesonide nebulizer treatments, clarithromycin, aspirin, and mouthwash. And also using a UVC sanitation device like UVILIZER to decrease the virus count in a room.”
“We also are grateful for BudesonideWorks.com and its reporting of an imminent PLANdemic.”
