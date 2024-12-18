The United States government is looking to bankroll the construction of new biolabs, risky experiments on dangerous pathogens, the coordination of an apparently incoming influenza pandemic, and vaccines in a new spending bill.

Raising significant concerns about biosecurity risks and ethical governance, lawmakers say a vote will be held tonight.

They will have had less than a day to read the more than 1,500-page bill.

The move follows the government’s May decision to grant any federal agency the power to waive oversight over its gain-of-function experiments, removing all accountability, transparency, or public scrutiny over the hazardous practice.

The COVID-19 pandemic is said to have been caused by a virus engineered in biolabs with gain-of-function experiments funded by the U.S. government.

Now, the U.S. is not only building new biolabs and financing more pathogen experimentation on the deadliest pathogens known to man, but is also orchestrating a coming influenza outbreak and funding new vaccines Americans may soon be forced to take.

This is troubling because the government has already been simultaneously funding gain-of-function experiments on avian influenza “bird flu” viruses and creating mRNA vaccines for bird flu (here).

And billionaire depopulationist Bill Gates has been doing the same thing (here, here).

Moreover, the U.S. and Australia have already dumped billions of dollars into bird flu efforts, signaling international coordination.

Led by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), lawmakers on Tuesday night unveiled a 1,547-page stop-gap spending bill claimed to be meant to prevent a government shutdown, funding the government through March 14.

But the legislation allocates billions of American tax dollars for pandemic-causing and pandemic-related efforts.

More Biolabs & Deadly Pathogen Research

Pages 744–48 of Speaker Johnson’s bill award more than $100,000,000 to “establish or maintain” no fewer than 12 regional biocontainment laboratories.

These are labs with BSL-2 and BSL-3 safety designations.

These labs work with some of the most dangerous pathogens in the world, including Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a deadly airborne bacteria causing tuberculosis and responsible for millions of deaths annually; and Bacillus anthracis, which causes anthrax and is notorious for its use in bioterrorism.

The labs also handle viruses like SARS, like SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, MERS, as well as yellow fever and West Nile viruses.

The bill earmarks “$52,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2025 and 2026” for these biolabs, to “remain available through December 31, 2026.”

The stated purposes of these new labs include:

“Conducting biomedical research to support public health and medical preparedness for, and rapid response to, biological agents, including emerging infectious diseases”;

“Ensuring the availability of surge capacity for purposes of responding to such biological agents”;

“Supporting information sharing between, and the dissemination of findings to, researchers and other relevant individuals to facilitate collaboration between industry and academia”;

and “providing, as appropriate and applicable, technical assistance and training to researchers and other relevant individuals to support the biomedical research workforce in improving the management and mitigation of safety and security risks in the conduct of research involving such biological agents.”

More Pandemics

Page 705 begins the section titled “Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.”

The section comprises sweeping rules over “community-based organizations, including faith-based organizations, and other public and private entities.”

Measures in the section address “a pathogen causing a pandemic, including pandemic influenza.”

For these purposes, the bill earmarks roughly $1.5 billion.

Specifically, “$735,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2025 and 2026” which are “to remain available through December 31, 2026.”

The March omnibus bill already allocated over $1 billion for a future bird flu pandemic.

This means the U.S. government in 2024 alone has attempted to have roughly $2.5 billion in the ready specifically for a coming influenza pandemic.

All while it performs gain-of-function experiments on influenza viruses and creates an influenza vaccine at the same time.

More Vaccines for ‘Zoonic’ Diseases, Like Bird Flu

Page 730 cites “manufacturers” and other “private entities” that will be part of a group tasked to “strengthen activities to combat resistance with respect to zoonotic diseases.”

‘Zoonotic’ infectious diseases are infections that can be transmitted between animals and humans, like COVID-19 and H5N1 avian influenza bird flu.

The group must “accelerate basic and applied research and development for new antibiotics, antifungals, and other related therapeutics and vaccines.”

