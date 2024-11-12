Arcturus Therapeutics, a company specializing in mRNA-based pharmaceuticals, quietly announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ARCT-2304, a self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) injection targeting the H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu” virus.

The FDA has recently come under fire for “failing to meet safety requirements” and “failing to prioritize scientific data quality delivered from FDA laboratories,” according to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The new Arcturus trial, funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), aims to assess ARCT-2304’s efficacy in preventing pandemic influenza and plans to enroll around 200 healthy adults across the United States.

“Arcturus is actively engaged with the U.S. government to prepare for the next pandemic, and clearance to proceed into the clinic with our STARR® self-amplifying mRNA technology is a key step in this important process,” said Joseph Payne, President & CEO of Arcturus Therapeutics in a press release.

“The Phase 1 clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of ARCT-2304 as a potential vaccine to protect against the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza.”

Last month, Arcturus Therapeutics received a nearly $1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for “vaccine development,” according to the Foundation’s website.

The grant was given to “improve understanding of durability of protection after administration of nucleic-acid based vaccines.”

Screenshot from GatesFoundation.org taken November 12, 2024 shows The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded a $928,563 grant to Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., in October 2024. The 13-month grant, under the Global Health division, aims to study the durability of protection provided by nucleic-acid-based vaccines on a global scale.

In May, this website reported that Bill Gates was funding next-generation mRNA-based bird flu vaccine research in China.

ARCT-2304 is a self-amplifying mRNA drug candidate that uses lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to deliver genetic material into cells.

Once injected, the vaccine’s mRNA is designed to copy itself within cells, which increases the production of two flu proteins: haemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA).

This process purportedly allows for smaller doses compared to typical mRNA vaccines.

The technology is said to be intended to speed up vaccine production in a pandemic and avoid some of the delays of older egg, or cell-based methods.

Additionally, it’s freeze-dried to remain stable in regular refrigerators, potentially simplifying storage and transport—and, by extension, increasing profitability.

Arcturus Therapeutics is owned by BlackRock, a World Economic Forum partner.

Screenshot from Yahoo.com taken November 12, 2024 shows BlackRock Inc. holds a significant stake in Arcturus Therapeutics, owning 2.65 million shares, which represents 9.78% of the company as of June 30, 2024. This stake is valued at approximately $50.6 million, making BlackRock one of the top institutional investors in the company.

This website was the first to raise the alarm about Japan’s rollout of self-replicating jab technology.

As self-replicating mRNA technology is now being rolled out worldwide with little public awareness or scrutiny, questions remain about the safety of these vaccines and whether the global population is prepared—or even informed—about the potential risks involved, as mainstream media largely remains silent on the issue.

Safety Concerns

Utilizing brand-new mRNA-based technology, ARCT-2304 has no long-term safety data.

mRNA jabs are associated with many problems that lead to negative health outcomes, including ingredients like pseudouridine being linked to cancer growth, frameshifting linked to immune system disorders, DNA contamination, and spike protein toxicity.

A January study published in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery confirms there are toxicity risks associated with COVID-19 jabs that use mRNA-based platforms.

In the study, Moderna scientists confirmed that “avoiding unacceptable toxicity with mRNA drugs and vaccines presents challenges” and that “[l]ipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns.”

Moreover, safety data from Pfizer Inc. obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and order of a Texas federal judge confirms COVID jabs using mRNA technology, like those rolled out during the COVID pandemic, are linked to more than 1,200 diseases.

