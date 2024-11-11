Bill Gates Should Receive 'Life in Prison Rather Than the More Appropriate Death Sentence for Mass Murder,' Says Candace Owens
Urges Trump campaign to negotiate life sentence for billionaire vaccine ideologue.
In a controversial X (Twitter) exchange, conservative commentator and podcaster Candace Owens made her stance clear on billionaire and vaccine ideologue Bill Gates, urging the Trump campaign to negotiate what she deemed an appropriate punishment for Gates over what she described as “mass murder.”
Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood
The post has received more than 2.7 million views and 77,000 likes as of Monday.
Owens proposed that Gates should receive a life sentence rather than “the more appropriate death sentence,” underscoring her position on accountability for Gates’ role in world health and technological projects she has previously criticized.
The exchange began when another X user, independent journalist Kyle Becker, posted a quote from Gates expressing interest in collaborating with a potential future Trump administration to “build a better future.”
Responding to this, Owens wrote, “Disagree with most on this topic, as I am known to be compassionate. I think the Trump campaign should work out a deal with Bill Gates whereby he receives life in prison rather than the more appropriate death sentence for mass murder.”
The conservative firebrand followed up with another post, suggesting that while in prison Gates should be injected with “every vaccine and booster he has ever pushed upon the public.”
Such a move would represent “a further display of compassion,” Owens quipped, adding, “We wouldn’t want him to get sick.”
Owens’ remarks drew a strong reaction from her audience, many of whom applauded her stance.
The Trump campaign has not publicly responded to Owens’ suggestion, and Gates has apparently yet to address her comments.
Owens has previously criticized Gates’ involvement in health-related initiatives, including vaccine projects, expressing concerns about the billionaire’s influence on international health policy and his role in manipulating public health crises.
This website has reported troubling statements made by the globalist billionaire, especially regarding the ultimate purpose of vaccines.
Perhaps the most alarming example was his admission that vaccines play a role in depopulation efforts, reducing human life on Earth.
During a live 2010 “TED Talk” presentation, Gates said that vaccines can help “lower” the world’s population.
“First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion,” he said. “Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, [and] reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”
Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood
They are putting the MRNA covid vax in your food you need to
do this right now......... https://t.co/vhMxK7Y1sP
- IN THE EARLY PART OF APPROX., 2020 - 22, …
I WAS TOLD BY MY OUT-OF-TOWN DOCTOR TO GO TO HER LOCAL MEM. HERMANN HOSPITAL IN KATY, TX., TO FIND ANOTHER DR, . WHICH I DID . I WAS IN MY SEVENTIES.
IN THE LOBBY THE RECEPTIONISTS TOLD ME TO HAVE A SEAT IN THE ADJACENT TRIAGE, AND, THEY WOULD SEND A DR.
TWO NURSES CAME PROMPTLY WITH A LONG NASAL SWAB, VIOLENTLY TRYING - AGAINST ALL MY POWERS, EQUALLY VIOLENTLY OBJECTING , SCREAMING, “ NO!!
NEVER !“, CONTINUOUSLY, THEN, “RAPE”, “HELP! HELP!!” “RAPE !!!”
… AS LOUDLY AS POSSIBLE - CONTINUOUSLY - AS THE TWO NURSES LIEINGLY, VIOLENTLY, OVERWHELMINGLY, HELD ME DOWN TO THE METAL CHAIR SEATS , FORCING THE LONG CV-19 NASAL SWAB INTO MY NOSE, AND, THROAT, … THEN THEY TOOK ME TO THE BASEMENT “MENTAL HEALTH WARD”, INTO A TINY ROOM , REMOVING ALL MY CLOTHES, AS A GORGANUAN MAN COVERED THE OUTSIDE HALLWAY WITH HIS ACCOMPANYING COMPUTER ALL NIGHT.
EARLY THE NEXT MORNING, A YOUNG DOCTOR CAME ALONG, WHO I CALLED INTO MY ROOM . I TOLD HIM ABOUT WHAT HAD HAPPENED, AND, AFTER CHECKING MY “MEDICAL RECORDS”, HE TOLD ME THAT THERE WAS NOTHING WRONG WITH ME, AND, RELEASED ME. I WAS ALREADY FEELING VERY SICK, BUT , I LEFT ..!!
I HAD MUCH TROUBLE WALKING, FINDING MY CAR, AND, NEGOTIATING MY WAY BACK HOME.
I SLEPT FOR MANY DAYS…!! I COULD NOT GET UP.
AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS, I LITERALLY FORCED MY WAY TO THE BATH, WITH SEVERE GROIN PAINS…
PASSING OUT ONTO THE FLOOR FOR FOUR DAYS, WHILE TRYING TO GET OUT OF THE TUB.
I CRAWLED BACK TO MY BED, SLEEPING ON THE GLOOR BESIDE MY BED.
WEEKS LATER, I WAS TAKEN TO THE NEARER MEMORIAL HERMANN HOSPITAL WHERE I WAS TIED UP WITH O2 TUBING, AND, ALARMS.
NOTHING WAS DISCLOSED TO ME ABOUT MY CONDITION . FINALLY, I WAS TOLD THAT I HAD HAD CV-19 FROM THE SWAB .
WEEKS LATER, I WAS FINALLY RELEASED. I HAD CRUSHED BACK TEETH, SEVERE MEMORY PROBLEMS, TWO HEART ATTACKS, A STROKE, HEARING, VISION, & TASTE DEFICITS, PHYSICAL WEAKNESSES, ETC. , FROM THE FORCED CV-19 NASAL SWAB “RAPE” !!! .
I NOW REMAIN IN THAT TOTAL CONDITION, COMPLETELY
COMPROMISED …!!!
I FINALLY LOST MY HOME OF FOURTY YEARS …!!
MY JOINTS ARE ALSO NOW SEVERELY, AND, PAINFULLY COMPROMISED … AND, I HAVE TO BE CARED FOR BY OTHERS …
!!! I WANT ALL OF THIS TO END…, MY HOME BACK, THE CV-19 “PRIONS” DISSOLVED RIGHT NOW… AND, MY $20,000.00 +++ MEDICAL BILLS COVERED …!! !!!!!!!