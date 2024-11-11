In a controversial X (Twitter) exchange, conservative commentator and podcaster Candace Owens made her stance clear on billionaire and vaccine ideologue Bill Gates, urging the Trump campaign to negotiate what she deemed an appropriate punishment for Gates over what she described as “mass murder.”

The post has received more than 2.7 million views and 77,000 likes as of Monday.

Owens proposed that Gates should receive a life sentence rather than “the more appropriate death sentence,” underscoring her position on accountability for Gates’ role in world health and technological projects she has previously criticized.

The exchange began when another X user, independent journalist Kyle Becker, posted a quote from Gates expressing interest in collaborating with a potential future Trump administration to “build a better future.”

Responding to this, Owens wrote, “Disagree with most on this topic, as I am known to be compassionate. I think the Trump campaign should work out a deal with Bill Gates whereby he receives life in prison rather than the more appropriate death sentence for mass murder.”

The conservative firebrand followed up with another post, suggesting that while in prison Gates should be injected with “every vaccine and booster he has ever pushed upon the public.”

Such a move would represent “a further display of compassion,” Owens quipped, adding, “We wouldn’t want him to get sick.”

Owens’ remarks drew a strong reaction from her audience, many of whom applauded her stance.

The Trump campaign has not publicly responded to Owens’ suggestion, and Gates has apparently yet to address her comments.

Owens has previously criticized Gates’ involvement in health-related initiatives, including vaccine projects, expressing concerns about the billionaire’s influence on international health policy and his role in manipulating public health crises.

This website has reported troubling statements made by the globalist billionaire, especially regarding the ultimate purpose of vaccines.

Perhaps the most alarming example was his admission that vaccines play a role in depopulation efforts, reducing human life on Earth.

During a live 2010 “TED Talk” presentation, Gates said that vaccines can help “lower” the world’s population.

“First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion,” he said. “Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, [and] reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

