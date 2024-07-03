In a recent address, former President Donald Trump expressed grave concerns over the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses among children.

He highlighted alarming statistics, pointing out significant rises in autism, autoimmune disorders, obesity, infertility, serious allergies, and respiratory challenges over the past decades.

“In recent decades, there has been an unexplained and alarming growth in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and health problems, especially in children,” Trump stated. “We’ve seen a stunning rise in autism, autoimmune disorders, obesity, infertility, serious allergies, and respiratory challenges. It’s time to ask what is going on.”

He emphasized the necessity to investigate the root causes of these health issues, asking, “Is it the food that they eat? The environment that we live in? The overprescription of certain medications. Is it the toxins and chemicals that are present in our homes?”

Trump criticized the current approach to handling these illnesses, noting, “Every year we spend hundreds of billions of dollars to treat these chronic problems rather than looking at what is causing them in the first place.”

Trump accused the public health establishment of being too close to pharmaceutical companies, implying that this relationship hinders the necessary inquiries into the causes of these chronic illnesses.

“Too often our public health establishment is too close to big pharma,” he said. “We make a lot of money, big pharma. Big corporations and other special interests and does not want to ask the tough questions about what is happening to our children’s health.”

“Big Pharma” refers to the world’s largest publicly traded pharmaceutical companies, known for their significant influence in the healthcare industry, including lobbying, marketing, and the development and distribution of medications and medical devices.

The global pharmaceutical industry is led by a group of influential companies, including Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Roche, Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi.

All of these companies are either officially partnered with the “Great Reset”-advancing World Economic Forum (WEF) or owned by an asset manager—like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street—that is partnered with them.

The Forum’s programs are currently advancing the worldwide climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China will be the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and population management (de-population).

The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, as well as international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and the so-called scientific community.

The WEF’s programs are accomplishing the “Great Reset,” after which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it.

Bill Gates, another official WEF partner, stated during a 2010 “TED Talk” presentation that vaccines can help “lower” the world population.

“First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion,” he said. “Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, [and] reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

In his latest statement, the former president vowed to take a strong stance against pharmaceutical companies if they are found to be exploiting patients and taxpayers for profit.

“If Big Pharma defrauds American patients and taxpayers or puts profits above people, they must be investigated and held accountable,” he declared.

Trump also promised to establish a special presidential commission if he returns to the White House.

This commission would consist of independent experts not influenced by the pharmaceutical industry.

“When I’m back in the White House, I will establish a special presidential commission of independent minds who are not bought and paid for by Big Pharma, and I will charge them with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illnesses,” he explained.

Highlighting his understanding of the pharmaceutical industry, Trump remarked, “I understand Big Pharma, I believe, better than anybody else. I know where they’re coming from.”

He assured that the commission would publish recommendations aimed at ensuring a safe and healthy childhood for every American child.

“This is a conversation that is long overdue, and it’s a conversation that American families deserve. American families must have this conversation, and they must have a leader, a president, who can do something about this problem. And I will do that,” Trump concluded, pledging his commitment to addressing this critical issue.

You can watch his remarks below:

Video Source: Twitter (X)/@calleymeans

Billions of COVID-19 jabs have been administered all over the world and pose significant health risks from spike protein toxicity, frameshifting, and DNA contamination.

The shots have been linked to the diseases mentioned by President Trump.

For example, a study published earlier this year ahead of print in the journal Neurochemical Research confirms COVID mRNA injections “significantly” alter gene expression and brain cells and produce “autism-like behaviors” and reduced social interaction in rats.

“Concerns have arisen about the potential neurodevelopmental implications of these vaccines, especially in susceptible groups such as pregnant women and their offspring,” the authors emphasize.

They looked at how certain genes, brain chemicals, and other factors in rats relate to autism-like behaviors and brain changes, examining the “gene expression of WNT, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels, specific cytokines, m-TOR expression, neuropathology, and autism-related neurobehavioral outcomes in a rat model.”

Pregnant rats received Pfizer’s COVID mRNA jab (BNT162b2) during gestation.

“Subsequent evaluations on male and female offspring included autism-like behaviors, neuronal counts, and motor performance,” the authors write.

“Our findings reveal that the mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine significantly alters WNT gene expression and BDNF levels in both male and female rats, suggesting a profound impact on key neurodevelopmental pathways.”

Significantly, the authors noted that male rats “exhibited pronounced autism-like behaviors, characterized by a marked reduction in social interaction and repetitive patterns of behavior.”

There was also a “substantial decrease in neuronal counts in critical brain regions, indicating potential neurodegeneration or altered neurodevelopment.”

“Male rats also demonstrated impaired motor performance, evidenced by reduced coordination and agility,” the study confirms.

The study authors emphasized the need for “[m]ore extensive studies” in order “to confirm these observations in humans and to explore the exact mechanisms.”

They also called for gaining more information regarding the “risks” linked to the COVID jab.

“A comprehensive understanding of the risks and rewards of COVID-19 vaccination, especially during pregnancy, remains essential,” they write.

Pfizer Inc.’s safety data—only made available by order of a Texas federal judge—show the company was aware its COVID jab is linked to some of the disorders mentioned in Trump’s remarks as it pushed the drug onto citizens worldwide.

