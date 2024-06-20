A new study published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Cureus confirms the mandated closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic was detrimental to the psychosocial well-being of school children in eastern India.

Government health officials may need to pay close attention to the study’s findings, especially given the potential threat of an incoming bird flu pandemic, to prevent a repeat of similar mental health impacts.

The new cross-sectional study of children between the ages of 4 and 14 was conducted in the outpatient pediatric department of tertiary care teaching hospitals.

Researchers utilized the Emotional Symptoms Scale, Conduct Problem Scale, Hyperactivity Scale, Peer Problem Scale, and Prosocial Scale from the Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ), as well as the Children’s Hope Scale.

Out of 169 children, 104 (61.5%) were male, 140 (82.8%) were from urban areas, 66 (39.1%) had a family member who was a healthcare worker or frontline worker, and 12 (7.1%) had experienced the death of a family member due to COVID.

The study authors found that more than four in 10 children experienced anxiety or depression.

“Anxiety-related and depressive symptoms were observed in 81 (47.9%) and 70 (41.4%) [of] children, respectively,” they write.

Screenshot from Cureus.com taken June 20, 2024

Psychosocial difficulties with a “clinically significant problem likely” were observed in 26 (15.4%) children, more common in males (16.35%, P=0.035) and older children (12-14 years).

More psychosocial difficulties were associated with children from families with healthcare/frontline workers, COVID-affected families, loss of job in the earning member, and “uninvolved parenting style.”

The authors emphasize that mandated COVID pandemic school closures negatively impacted the psychosocial well-being of children.

“The psychosocial well-being of school-going children is adversely affected during Covid-19, particularly in families with frontline workers, loss of job, and death of family members due to Covid-19,” they conclude.

“Covid-19, along with mandated lockdowns and school closures, has had a negative impact on the mental and emotional well-being of school-going children.”

The researchers call on policymakers to “develop effective coping strategies for school-going children.”

You can download the full study below:

