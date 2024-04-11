A study published last month in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology confirms that natural SARS-CoV-2 infection confers a more potent mucosal immunity following infection compared to vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 jab in children.

Mucosal areas include parts of the body like the nose, throat, and lungs—places where the COVID virus can enter and infect the body.

They represent the body’s first line of defense from viral infection.

The new findings support a December 2023 article published in Nature that verified COVID vaccines are unable to prevent infection in the body’s airway mucosal tissues.

Another December study published in Heliyon also demonstrated that COVID vaccines “do not generate sufficient mucosal-type IgA responses.”

IgA1 antibodies are a type of antibody that helps protect the body’s mucosal areas.

Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system that bind to and neutralize foreign substances like viruses to eliminate them from the body.

The new study underscores this fact, first noting that COVID vaccines induce only “a weak mucosal immune response in adults.”

A “weak mucosal immune response” from vaccination suggests that COVID vaccines may not be as effective at preventing the virus from establishing an initial infection and replicating in these mucosal sites, which could also affect their ability to prevent transmission of the virus to others.

The Italian researchers wanted to determine whether the same was true for children, since “children’s mucosal immune response to the Spike protein after vaccination or natural infection has not been characterized yet.”

They show that vaccinated children have lower levels of IgA2 antibodies in their saliva compared to infected, unvaccinated children.

IgA2 antibodies are another type of antibody that helps protect the body’s mucosal linings.

The study included 100 children (aged 5–11 years) admitted to the pediatric vaccine center of Policlinico Umberto I hospital from February to April 2022 who received a first dose of the Pfizer shot.

The authors also collected the saliva of unvaccinated children who tested positive for COVID between October 2020 and March 2021.

Among vaccinated children, the Italian researchers found that only one significant change was observed in terms of mucosal immunity, suggesting that the vaccine’s ability to induce a broad or strong mucosal immune response is limited.

After vaccination, there was only an increase in one particular type of antibody, IgA1, in the saliva.

“After vaccination, only receptor-binding domain (RBD)-specific IgA1 significantly increased in the saliva,” the study reads.

Significantly, the study showed that vaccination in children “does not induce specific IgA2 in the saliva.”

This contrasts sharply with the immune response seen in children who were infected with the virus and not vaccinated, indicating that natural infection elicits a more robust mucosal immune response than vaccination.

Unvaccinated children who were infected with the virus showed a much higher level of IgA2 in their saliva.

“[I]nfected children had significantly higher salivary RBD-IgA2 compared to IgA1, indicating that infection more than vaccination induces a specific mucosal immune response in children,” the study reads.

The finding highlights that natural infection with the virus stimulates a stronger and more focused immune response at these critical entry points in children.

“The persistently low levels of salivary RBD-specific IgA2 after complete vaccination, suggest that the mRNA vaccines do not boost the IgA2-specific mucosal response in children, similar to what has been found in adults,” the authors conclude.

Dr. Richard Bartlett, an emergency room medical director and board member of Public Health and Medical Professionals For Transparency (PHMPT), recalls how the public was “told the opposite by ‘the experts.’”

“We were told by ‘the experts’ that if you get the shot, you won’t get COVID; if you get the shot, you won’t spread COVID; and if you get the shot, you won’t be hospitalized or get severe disease,” Dr. Bartlett told this website.

“We were told that budesonide doesn’t work against COVID. Liar, liar, pants on fire. Biden said that the modified RNA shots ended the pandemic.”

Bartlett wonders whether the pandemic subsided because of natural immunity or because of the vaccine.

“I said three years ago that no one could make a one-time, one-shot ‘vaccine’ for a rapidly mutating respiratory virus. Has the pandemic subsided because of natural immunity instead of the COVID shot?” he asked.

Bartlett then referenced Texas Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton’s ongoing lawsuit against Pfizer.

The suit alleges the pharmaceutical giant misrepresented their COVID vaccine’s efficacy and conspired to censor public discourse about the matter: “Pfizer engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims regarding the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act,” a press release from the AG’s office reads.

“I expect the Texas Attorney General to win the lawsuit against Pfizer,” Bartlett said. “I believe he has the evidence that Pfizer lied about the effectiveness of their COVID product. On the other hand, natural immunity has served humanity effectively for thousands of years.”

The study authors’ affiliations include:

Department of Maternal, Child Health and Urological Sciences, Sapienza University of Rome, Rome, Italy.

B Cell Unit, Immunology Research Area, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Istituti di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS), Rome, Italy.

Laboratory of Virology, Department of Molecular Medicine, Sapienza University of Rome, Rome, Italy.

You can download the full study here:

Fcimb 14 1231697 1.11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

