An article published last month in Nature pushing “next-generation” inhalable vaccines confirms that current injectable COVID-19 vaccines are unable to prevent infection in the body’s airway mucosal tissues, where the SARS-CoV-2 virus enters the body.

“At present, COVID-19 vaccines are administered through injection into muscle” and “are less good at preventing infection by rapidly evolving variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2,” the Nature article reads.

This is because intramuscularly injected vaccines “cannot induce immunity in the mucosal tissues of the airways, which is the site of SARS-CoV-2 entry.”

“These vaccines are also less effective in high-risk populations, including older people and those with immunocompromised conditions, who require frequent booster injections,” the article reads.

These “challenges” posed by available coronavirus vaccines being so ineffective are great enough to “have led to calls for the development of next-generation vaccine strategies,” such as airway-delivered inoculations.

The study authors are affiliated with McMaster University’s Immunology Research Centre at the Department of Medicine and the Global Nexus School for Pandemic Prevention & Response in Ontario, Canada.

Their findings corroborate another December study published in Heliyon that also confirmed “COVID-19 vaccines do not generate sufficient mucosal-type IgA responses.”

Dr. Richard Bartlett, an emergency room medical director and board member of Public Health and Medical Professionals For Transparency (PHMPT), believes the Nature article’s verification that current COVID vaccines are unable to produce immunity in the body’s airway mucosal tissues disproves the mainstream narrative that the vaccine is “safe and effective.”

“Safe and effective is not a lie. It’s two lies,” Dr. Bartlett said, before referencing Florida’s top doctor’s call to halt COVID vaccine injections.

“The top doctor in the state of Florida, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, sent an open letter to the CDC director and the FDA commissioner calling for the COVID shots to be withdrawn from the market immediately,” the 30-year Texas physician explained. “Ladapo cites the science that confirms the COVID shots are not safe.”

Bartlett also cited Texas Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton’s ongoing lawsuit against Pfizer, which alleges the pharmaceutical giant misrepresented their COVID vaccine’s efficacy and conspired to censor public discourse about the matter.

The lawsuit follows AG Paxton’s investigation into Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers.

A press release from the AG’s office reads: “Pfizer engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims regarding the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.”

The press release continues:

The pharmaceutical company’s widespread representation that its vaccine possessed 95% efficacy against infection was highly misleading. That metric represented a calculation of the so-called “relative risk reduction” for vaccinated individuals in Pfizer’s initial, two-month clinical trial results. FDA publications indicate “relative risk reduction” is a misleading statistic that “unduly influence[s]” consumer choice. Pfizer was also put on notice at that time that vaccine protection could not accurately be predicted beyond two months. Nevertheless, Pfizer fostered a misleading impression that vaccine protection was durable and withheld from the public information that undermined its claims about the duration of protection. And, despite the fact that its clinical trial failed to measure whether the vaccine protects against transmission, Pfizer embarked on a campaign to intimidate the public into getting the vaccine as a necessary measure to protect their loved ones. In fact, Pfizer’s product failed to live up to the company’s representations. COVID-19 cases increased after widespread vaccine administration, and some areas saw a greater percentage of deaths from COVID-19 among the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated. When the failure of its product became apparent, Pfizer then pivoted to silencing truth-tellers. The lawsuit notes: “How did Pfizer respond when it became apparent that its vaccine was failing and the viability of its cash cow was threatened? By intimidating those spreading the truth, and by conspiring to censor its critics. Pfizer labeled as ‘criminals’ those who spread facts about the vaccine. It accused them of spreading ‘misinformation.’ And it coerced social media platforms to silence prominent truth-tellers.” “We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their COVID-19 vaccines. Whereas the Biden Administration weaponized the pandemic to force illegal public health decrees on the public and enrich pharmaceutical companies, I will use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions.”

Bartlett sees the Nature article as confirmation that Paxton will triumph.

“The top lawyer for the state of Texas is suing Pfizer because of solid evidence showing they lied about the effectiveness of the COVID shot,” he said. “Attorney General Ken Paxton has caught Pfizer dead to rights.”

But this isn’t the first time the pharmaceutical manufacturer has been investigated.

In September 2009, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Pfizer had agreed to pay $2.3 billion “to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.”

The payment represented “the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice,” according to the DOJ.

Pfizer plead guilty to a felony violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act for “misbranding” its drug Bextra “with the intent to defraud or mislead.”