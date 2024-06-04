A study published this month online ahead of print in medRxiv shows cases of myocarditis and pericarditis only occurred among children injected with the COVID-19 jab, not among the unvaccinated.

medRxiv was launched in 2019 by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, BMJ, and Yale University.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is an inflammation of the sac-like tissue surrounding the heart.

Both diseases have been linked to COVID shots.

Children (aged 5-11 years) and adolescents (aged 12-15 years) in England were offered Pfizer Inc.’s BNT162b2 mRNA COVID injection as part of a national jab campaign from September 2021.

The new study assessed the safety and effectiveness of first and second-dose COVID shots in children and adolescents in the country.

It found that myocarditis and pericarditis only occurred among children who received Pfizer’s drug.

“Among both adolescents and children, myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups,” the study authors confirm.

The researchers also found more fractures, ambulance and emergency room attendances, and unplanned hospitalizations among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.

Among those who received a first jab, there were 113 fractures per 10,000 patients.

That’s compared to 106 fractures per 10,000 among the unvaccinated.

Moreover, there were 834 ambulance and emergency room attendances per 10,000 among the vaccinated, compared to 687 among the unvaccinated.

Finally, there were 73 unplanned hospitalizations per 10,000 among the vaccinated, compared to 60 among the unvaccinated.

Screenshot from medRxiv.org taken June 5, 2024

The authors’ affiliations include:

Bennett Institute for Applied Data Science, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

TPP

Population Health Sciences, University of Bristol

Departments of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

You can read the full preprint study below:

