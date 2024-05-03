A study published online last month ahead of print in BioRxiv confirms natural SARS-CoV-2 infection supplies the body with more antibodies than COVID-19 mRNA jabs in children under 5 years of age.

Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system that recognize and bind to foreign substances (antigens), like viruses, in order to neutralize or eliminate them from the body.

The new study shows that while COVID shots only provide the body with antibodies called IgG in young children, they were not able to produce IgA antibodies.

“Longitudinal analysis of post-vaccine responses in saliva revealed the induction of SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG but not IgA,” the study reads.

“Despite the induction of specific IgG in the oronasal mucosa, current intramuscular vaccines have limited ability to generate mucosal IgA in young children.”

On the other hand, children who had been infected with the virus did possess these extra IgA antibodies.

“SARS-CoV-2 specific IgA was only observed in nasal samples obtained from previously infected children with or without vaccination, but not in vaccinated children without a history of infection,” the study authors report.

The authors remarked how much better the immune response to COVID was in children naturally infected with COVID, compared to those who received injections only.

“Interestingly, the level of NETosis was higher in the Vaccine/Infection pool than in the Vaccine only pool, likely reflecting the higher levels of salivary anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, although the analysis of a single pool limits our ability to evaluate significance across pools assembled from the different groups,” they write.

NETosis is a defense mechanism where neutrophils—white blood cells that attack and destroy harmful bacteria, fungi, and viruses—release their DNA and proteins to form traps that capture and neutralize pathogens.

Meanwhile, a study published last month in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology similarly confirmed that vaccinated children have lower levels of IgA2 antibodies in their saliva compared to infected, unvaccinated children.

Mucosal areas include parts of the body like the nose, throat, and lungs—places where the COVID virus can enter and infect the body. They represent the body’s first line of defense from viral infection.

The new findings also support a December 2023 article published in Nature that verified COVID vaccines are unable to prevent infection in the body’s airway mucosal tissues.

Another December study published in Heliyon again demonstrated that COVID vaccines “do not generate sufficient mucosal-type IgA responses.”

Dr. Richard Bartlett, an emergency room director and former medical adviser to Texas Governor Rick Perry, emphasized to this website the number of studies showing that natural immunity is superior to vaccination.

“The mainstream has made it taboo to speak against the Golden Calf of RNA shots,” Dr. Bartlett said. “But the hits keep rolling in. Scientific study after study confirms real science has not changed.”

“Looks like natural immunity intelligently designed by the Creator of the Universe gives superior mucosal immunity against respiratory virus disease compared to the man-made artificial gene therapy drug—the COVID jab—that uses synthetic pseudouridine in modified RNA shots. Who knew?” he quipped.

The thirty-year medical practitioner questioned whether mRNA COVID jabs will continue to be pushed onto the public.

“Will modified RNA shots, with no long-term safety data, be forced on humans and livestock for the next ‘pandemic’? Will the plan be to do what didn’t work the last time again?” Bartlett inquired. “Early treatment with safe and effective drugs saves lives, like Budesonide, which people can look into at BudesonideWorks.com.”

You can read the new preprint study below:

The study authors’ affiliations include:

Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Mucosal Immunology and Biology Research Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Department of Pediatrics, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard University, Boston, MA

Division of Emergency Medicine, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA

