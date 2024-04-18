United States Congress approved a $1.2 trillion spending bill last month, allocating tens of millions of dollars for expenses related to injuries caused by vaccines suffered by American children and adults.

As of March 2024, there have been 2,596,902 total adverse events linked to all vaccines since 1990, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

1,635,048 (62.96%) of those vaccine injuries are linked to COVID-19 injections alone, which have only been available since December 2020.

However, a 2010 analysis submitted by Harvard doctors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality confirms that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events that do occur are ever reported to the CDC in the first place.

If that’s correct, then there may have been closer to a quarter billion (259,690,200) injuries linked to all vaccines since 1990, the majority being related to COVID jabs.

First, the March spending bill assigns up to $9,975,000 to cover the cost of vaccine injuries associated with processing cases under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act:

“In addition, for expenses of the United States Court of Federal Claims associated with processing cases under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (Pub16 lic Law 99–660), not to exceed $9,975,000, to be appropriated from the Vaccine Injury Compensation Trust Fund,” the bill reads on page 199.

Second, the legislation allocates another $15,200,000 to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Trust Fund, which applies to both adults and children:

“For payments from the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Trust Fund (the ‘Trust Fund’), such sums as may be necessary for claims associated with vaccine-related injury or death with respect to vaccines administered after September 30, 1988, pursuant to subtitle 2 of title XXI of the PHS Act, to remain available until expended: Provided, That for necessary administrative expenses, not to exceed $15,200,000 shall be available from the Trust Fund to the Secretary,” page 488 reads.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned cardiologist and epidemiologist, recently explained why the World Council for Health is calling for a “complete moratorium” on childhood vaccines, citing studies showing that when children have “no vaccines whatsoever” they have “the best outcomes.”

