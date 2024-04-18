A new study published earlier this month in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules confirms that an ingredient in mRNA COVID-19 injections called N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) increases cancer growth and spread.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

m1Ψ is a component of the Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. mRNA jabs.

The new study provides evidence “that adding 100 % of N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis, while non-modified mRNA vaccines induced opposite results, thus suggesting that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could aid cancer development.”

The authors point out how during the massive COVID vaccination campaigns, it was “frequently stated [that] the benefits [of taking the jab] outweigh the risks.”

“However, after the third dose, the risk exceeds the benefits, especially for the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, so health authorities should re-evaluate the real usefulness of continuing to administer boosters,” they argue.

The authors critique the jab further, explaining that there is increasing evidence that mRNA vaccines do not provide complete immunity, which could lead to repeated infections, and that the shots can disrupt crucial immune processes.

“Mounting evidence indicates that these vaccines, like many others, do not generate sterilizing immunity, leaving people vulnerable to recurrent infections,” they write. “Additionally, it has been discovered that the mRNA vaccines inhibit essential immunological pathways, thus impairing early interferon signaling.”

The evidence drove the authors to recommend future clinical trials that use mRNA vaccines with less m1Ψ in order to avoid weakening the immune system.

“Based on this compelling evidence, we suggest that future clinical trials for cancers or infectious diseases should not use mRNA vaccines with a 100 % m1Ψ modification, but rather ones with the lower percentage of m1Ψ modification to avoid immune suppression,” they conclude.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

Meanwhile, another peer-reviewed study published this month in Cureus found significant increases in mortality rates of all cancer types in 2022 after the majority of the Japanese population received doses of the COVID mRNA shot.

“Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine,” the study reads.

In 2020, all-cause excess deaths stood at -28,126 (excess all-cause mortality rate -2.3%), and there were -1,379 excess deaths from cancer (excess cancer mortality rate -0.4%).

In 2021, after the vaccine rollout, all-cause excess deaths spiked to 25,453 (excess all-cause mortality rate jumped 2.1%), and there were 3,870 excess deaths from cancer (excess cancer mortality rate 1.1%).

By 2022, there were a staggering 115,799 all-cause excess deaths (excess all-cause mortality rate 9.6%), and there were 7,162 excess deaths from cancer (excess cancer mortality rate 2.1%).

Moreover, in December 2023, a study published in the journal Nature found that the m1Ψ ingredient in COVID jabs causes a “glitch” in the body’s cellular machinery whereby it “slip[s]” and misreads the jab mRNA around 10% of the time.

The misstep can cause a momentary pause, akin to a bike slipping a gear, leading to a process called “frameshifting,” a disruption in the way the genetic code in the injection is read.

This frameshifting leads to a significant undesirable immune response in approximately one-third (25-30%) of mRNA shot recipients.

This problem causes the body to produce proteins that the body identifies as foreign, resulting in an immune system response.

The production of these “rogue” proteins is enough to elicit an immune system “flare-up” response in which the body “attacks” the proteins it has made.

Another December study published in Cureus linked COVID shots to the “multi-hit hypothesis” of cancer growth in the body.

The multi-hit hypothesis of cancer suggests that a series of mutational events, like booster vaccinations, are necessary for a cell to become malignant or cancerous.

The authors believe that multiple doses of either mRNA COVID vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) or adenovirus-vectorized vaccines (Johnson & Johnson and Oxford/AstraZeneca) have the potential to initiate a set of biological mechanisms that “may collectively generate a pro-tumorigenic environment favorable to cancer progression and/or reactivation of [dormant cancer cells].”

Since COVID vaccines require periodic (every six months) injections without any stopping point, “it is possible that only those with multiple immunizations (and/or high risk for cancer or cancer relapse) would be at higher risk of malignancy,” they argue.

The authors recommend “caution when advising all people with cancer (or a previous history of cancer) to receive the COVID-19 primary vaccine series plus additional booster doses.”

This is especially because cancer patients “were not included in the pivotal clinical trials,” meaning that “considerable uncertainty remains regarding vaccine efficacy, safety, and the risk of interactions with anticancer therapies, which could reduce the value and innocuity of either medical treatment.”

Simply put, clinical trials for COVID jabs “overlooked patients with cancer,” the study says.

This is despite the fact that a “growing body of evidence suggests that some individuals with active or prior cancer experienced disease exacerbation following COVID-19 vaccination.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood