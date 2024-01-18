A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Cureus has linked COVID-19 vaccines to the “multi-hit hypothesis” of cancer growth in the body.

The multi-hit hypothesis of cancer suggests that a series of mutational events, like booster vaccinations, are necessary for a cell to become malignant or cancerous.

The authors believe that multiple doses of either mRNA COVID vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) or adenovirus-vectorized vaccines (Johnson & Johnson and Oxford/AstraZeneca) have the potential to initiate a set of biological mechanisms that “may collectively generate a pro-tumorigenic environment favorable to cancer progression and/or reactivation of [dormant cancer cells].”

Since COVID vaccines require periodic (every six months) injections without any stopping point, “it is possible that only those with multiple immunizations (and/or high risk for cancer or cancer relapse) would be at higher risk of malignancy,” they argue.

The researchers go on to suggest that individuals with cancer or a history of cancer should only receive genetic COVID-19 vaccines “only if the benefits clearly outweigh any risks and after careful evaluation case by case.”

They recommend “caution when advising all people with cancer (or a previous history of cancer) to receive the COVID-19 primary vaccine series plus additional booster doses.”

This is especially because cancer patients “were not included in the pivotal clinical trials,” meaning that “considerable uncertainty remains regarding vaccine efficacy, safety, and the risk of interactions with anticancer therapies, which could reduce the value and innocuity of either medical treatment.”

Simply put, clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines “overlooked patients with cancer,” the study says.

This is despite the fact that a “growing body of evidence suggests that some individuals with active or prior cancer experienced disease exacerbation following COVID-19 vaccination.”

After their review of available literature on the topic, the study authors confirm they are “particularly concerned” that these COVID vaccines may generate a pro-cancerous environment (“pro-tumorigenic milieu”) that predisposes even already stable cancer patients and survivors to experience “new cancer progression, recurrence, and/or metastasis.”

They argue that claims about COVID vaccine safety and effectiveness in cancer patients lack strong support and are mostly inferred from general population data, pointing to evidence suggesting a link between the shots and cancer progression.

“In short, despite the fact that many institutions and authors maintain that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and (partially) effective in patients with cancer, these claims are unsupported, and recommendations are largely inferred from vaccine safety and effectiveness in the general population, performance of other vaccines in patients with cancer, and immune alterations inherent in current cancer treatments,” the authors write. “Given the converging evidence of temporal association and biological plausibility, the contribution of genetic COVID-19 vaccines to cancer progression and recurrence cannot be excluded at present.”

They conclude by urging public health agencies to reckon with the link between COVID vaccines and cancer:

“[W]e encourage the scientific and medical community to urgently evaluate the impact of both COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccination on cancer biology and tumor registries, adjusting public health recommendations accordingly,” they write.

The authors looked at reports registered in the Vaccine Adverse Effects Report System (VAERS), a national self-reporting vaccine safety surveillance system comanaged by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

They note that VAERS has revealed an “association between COVID-19 vaccination (namely, mRNA-based vaccines) and cancer.”

They found 1,474 entries in the database linking keywords like “cancer,” “lymphoma,” “leukemia,” “metastasis,” “carcinoma,” and “neoplasm” to COVID vaccines.

These entries represented 96% of all the entries related any of those keywords for that year, meaning the majority of the entries were linked to the COVID jab specifically, as opposed to vaccines for any other disease.

The authors’ affiliations include:

Neurology, Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine, Portland, USA

Education, Generalitat de Catalunya, Barcelona, ESP

Pfizer’s vaccine safety data, only made available by an order from a federal judge in Texas, shows the company and the FDA were aware of the link between the jab and cancer before releasing the drug to the public.

