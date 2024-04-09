A brand new peer-reviewed study published in Cureus on Monday found significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer types in 2022 after the majority of the Japanese population received doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

“Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine,” the study authors confirm.

In 2020, all-cause excess deaths stood at -28,126 (excess all-cause mortality rate -2.3%), and there were -1,379 excess deaths from cancer (excess cancer mortality rate -0.4%).

In 2021, after the vaccine rollout, all-cause excess deaths spiked to 25,453 (excess all-cause mortality rate jumped 2.1%), and there were 3,870 excess deaths from cancer (excess cancer mortality rate 1.1%).

By 2022, there were a staggering 115,799 all-cause excess deaths (excess all-cause mortality rate 9.6%), and there were 7,162 excess deaths from cancer (excess cancer mortality rate 2.1%).

Screenshot from Cureus.com taken April 9, 2024

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

The study authors point to the COVID vaccine as the culprit.

The marked increase in cancer mortality rates “may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination,” the authors state, rather than being due to “COVID-19 infection itself or reduced cancer care due to the lockdown.”

During the COVID pandemic, excess deaths including cancer became a concern in Japan.

The study “aimed to evaluate how age-adjusted mortality rates (AMRs) for different types of cancer in Japan changed during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022),” by using official statistics from Japan that compared observed annual and monthly AMRs with predicted rates based on pre-pandemic (2010-2019) figures using logistic regression analysis.

The authors underscore the sharp increase in cancer cases following the administration of multiple mRNA COVID vaccine doses.

While “[n]o significant excess mortality was observed during the first year of the pandemic (2020),” excess cancer deaths “were observed in 2021 after mass vaccination with the first and second vaccine doses,” the researchers write.

“[S]ignificant excess mortalities served for all cancers and some specific types of cancer (including ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, lip/oral/pharyngeal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer) after mass vaccination with the third dose in 2022.”

In fact, the most deadly cancers had been “decreasing” before 2020.

After the vaccine rollout, that decrease began to slow.

Age-adjusted mortality rates for the four cancers with the most deaths (lung, colorectal, stomach, and liver) “showed a decreasing trend until the first year of the pandemic in 2020, but the rate of decrease slowed in 2021 and 2022,” the study reads.

The authors’ affiliations include Japan’s Matsubara Clinic, Nagoya Pediatric Cancer Fund, Honbetsu Cardiovascular Medicine Clinic, and Learning Health Society Institute.

Dr. James Thorp, a noted American Obstetrician and Maternal Fetal Medicine specialist, raises concerns about potential links between the increase in overall and cancer-related mortality following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Japan.

“Dr. Miki Gibo and colleagues in Japan have reported an increase in overall mortality, specifically highlighting a rise in cancer deaths before and after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Their findings raise concerns,” he told this website.

“Although calculating excess deaths is inherently complex, the methodologies employed by the authors seem to be valid.”

Dr. Thorp points out how the analysis suggests that from 2020 to 2021, overall deaths and cancer deaths significantly exceeded normal variations, by 8 and 3 standard deviations respectively, based on a large sample size.

An increase of 8 and 3 standard deviations in overall and cancer deaths, respectively, indicates highly unusual and significant deviations from expected trends, suggesting an impactful underlying cause.

“Translating a standard deviation (sigma) of the percent increase into more understandable terms is difficult; my best estimate would be less than 0.5%, given the significantly large sample size,” he said. “With this assumption, from 2020 to 2021, the overall deaths increased by approximately 8 sigma, and cancer deaths by approximately 3 sigma.”

Thorp believes the timing of the increase in excess cancer deaths is suspect.

“This increase could have multiple causes, and causation should not be hastily inferred. Nonetheless, the timing of these increases in relation to the vaccine rollout is notable, especially considering the ongoing rise in cancer cases from 2021 to the present.”

You can download the full study here:

20240408 14533 1avkjxd 881KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood