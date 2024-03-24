Summary:

Biden signs $1.2 trillion spending package

Legislation allocates $708,272,000 for emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases

Additional $315,000,000 earmarked for flu pandemic preparation, includes vaccine production

Congress readies over a billion dollars for future animal-to-human infectious diseases, like bird flu (influenza)

USDA conducts gain-of-function experiments on H5N1 bird flu, potential pandemic threat

USDA develops vaccine for H5N1 influenza

Congress requests funds for anticipated deadly influenza virus outbreak, raises questions on foreknowledge, intentions

Top health authorities predict bird flu pandemic to be worse than COVID

Formerly CDC’s Dr. Robert Redfield all but promises bird flu pandemic with 10-15% mortality

Dr. Richard Bartlett raises the possibility of a future bird flu outbreak representing a man-made “bioweapon”

On Saturday, Joe Biden signed into law a massive $1.2 trillion spending package, funding the government through September.

The 1,012-page bill passed the Senate in a 74 to 24 vote after it advanced from the House, 286 to 134.

Significantly, the legislation allocates $708,272,000 for “emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases.”

‘Emerging’ refers to newly identified or evolving infectious diseases.

‘Zoonotic’ infectious diseases are infections that can be transmitted between animals and humans, like COVID-19.

“For carrying out titles II, III, and XVII, and section 2821 of the PHS Act, and titles II and IV of the Immigration and Nationality Act, with respect to emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases, $708,272,000,” the bill reads on page 489.

While this section of the bill does not identify a specific zoonotic disease by name, a later section earmarks another $315,000,000 for a coming “influenza (flu) pandemic,” including “the production of pandemic influenza vaccines.”

Influenza (“the flu”) is a highly contagious respiratory disease.

“$315,000,000 shall be for expenses necessary to prepare for or respond to an influenza pandemic, of which $280,000,000 shall remain available until expended for activities including the development and purchase of vaccines, antivirals, necessary medical supplies, diagnostics, and surveillance tools,” the later section reads.

This means Congress has readied over a billion U.S. taxpayer dollars for a future animal-to-human infectious disease like influenza, signaling an imminent outbreak.

It’s worth noting the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been performing dangerous gain-of-function experiments on the H5N1 bird flu virus, which is an influenza virus and which recent headlines warn could represent the “next pandemic.”

At the same time, the USDA has been developing a vaccine for H5N1 influenza.

That Congress is asking for a billion dollars for an outbreak it’s anticipating will involve a virus it’s making more deadly and contagious, and for which it’s already making a vaccine, raises questions about the government’s foreknowledge and intentions.

In fact, Dr. Richard Bartlett, an emergency room director and former adviser on Texas Governor Rick Perry’s ‘Health Disparities Taskforce,’ believes we could be witnessing a “bioweapon” attack in the making.

“I’m extremely concerned that the public will not be able to connect the dots,” says Dr. Bartlett, recipient of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services Meritorious Service Award. “I anticipate the same playbook that was used during COVID will be used during this potential future bird flu pandemic.”

“We need to entertain the possibility that we will be dealing with a bioweapon, not a natural phenomenon. It might be that the mainstream messaging and propaganda broadcast to the American people will be to call it a normal ‘Flu A’ that spun out in nature, when in reality it’s a mass casualty bioweapon event with an influenza virus that was genetically engineered in a lab,” he added.

“After all, it took years for the FBI and U.S. Department of Energy to confirm COVID-19 was a genetically engineered, man-made product of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).”

Moreover, top U.S. health authorities have all but guaranteed we will be hit with a bird flu outbreak in humans.

Former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield has predicted that the coming influenza pandemic will be much worse than COVID.

“I don’t believe [COVID] is the ‘great pandemic,’” Redfield stated. “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future. And that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic from man. It’s going to have significant mortality, in the ten to fifteen percent range. It’s going to be trouble. And we should get prepared for it.”

