The World Health Organization (WHO) lists the following as “priority diseases” which they claim “pose the greatest public health risk due to their epidemic potential.”

Vaccines for all of these diseases are already in the works:

COVID-19

Back in September, Pfizer and BioNTech received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its COVID-19 mRNA jab for 2023–2024.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

A University of Oxford study has administered a new vaccine against the tick-borne virus Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) to volunteers for the first time, according to a September press release from the university.

Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease

Merck Inc.’s ‘ERVEBO’ Ebola vaccine has already been approved by the FDA. The package insert for ERVEBO confirms the vaccine “shed[s]” 31.7% of the time and for up to 20 days after vaccination.

An “experimental” Marburg (MARV) vaccine has been developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Lassa fever

A September 2023 Nature publication reveals that researchers have developed modified RNA vaccines for Lassa virus.

Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

MERS vaccines are being developed, some reaching human studies, according to a May 2023 publication in The Lancet.

SARS vaccines have been attempted (here) multiple times.

Nipah and henipaviral diseases

A Nipah virus (NiV) adenovirus-based vaccine (AdC68-G) and DNA adenovirus-based vaccine (AdC68-G) have also been developed.

Rift Valley fever

Oxford is studying Rift Valley fever vaccine development.

Zika

Oxford is also studying two modified RNA Zika virus vaccines.

Dr. Richard Bartlett, a 30-year Texas emergency room physician warns about the lack of long-term safety data for modified RNA vaccine technology.

“Modified RNA is fraught with complications including frameshifting,” he says.

“Disease X”

“Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease,” according to the WHO.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the University of Oxford have already committed $80 million to the development of a vaccine targeting Disease X.

Bird flu fits the WHO’s definition of Disease X.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has conducted trials for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) vaccines.

Former Director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Robert Redfield, has predicted that a coming bird flu pandemic will be much worse than COVID and explained that he expects the bird flu virus will “have significant mortality, in the ten to fifteen percent range.”

“I don’t believe [COVID] is the ‘great pandemic,’” he said in a March 2022 interview. “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future. And that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic from man. It’s going to have significant mortality, in the ten to fifteen percent range. It’s going to be trouble. And we should get prepared for it.”

Redfield emphasized the danger of this expected imminent bird flu pandemic.

“I do believe that the pandemic risk is of greater risk to the national security of the United States than Korea, China, Russia, [and] Iran. And we ought to start investing proportional to that national security risk so we’re prepared. Unfortunately, we’re not more prepared today than we were when the [COVID] pandemic hit when I was CDC director. And we need to make that proportional investment so that we are prepared.”

Dr. Bartlett, a former adviser to Texas Governor Rick Perry, points to the financial gain the vaccine manufacturers will enjoy from future pandemics.

“Will there be waves of pandemics that create the lucrative demand for their manufactured solutions,” Dr. Bartlett asks. “Will these products be mandated?”

