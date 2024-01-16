Editor’s note: This article’s headline has been updated to clarify that the FDA inset for Merck’s ERVEBO Ebola vaccine states that the vaccine “sheds” in more than 31% of those vaccinated with the drug. The prior headline said that the vaccine “‘Sheds’ Onto/Infects Others 31% of the Time.” It is more precise to simply say that the vaccine “sheds” in 31% of the vaccinated. This means that the “transmission of vaccine virus is a theoretical possibility,” according to the FDA insert. The word “Ebola” was also removed before “Bat Lab” toward the end of the headline, because although the Daily Mail has confirmed documents indicating the lab “could” study Ebola, the fact that the lab will study bats is sufficient. The article body still reports the Daily Mail’s confirmation of documents indicating the lab “could” study Ebola. The main point of the story has not been affected: a “shedding” Ebola vaccine has been given to Denver Health workers 65 miles from a proposed Fort Collins bat research lab that “could” study Ebola. A body subheadline has also been changed to clarify that the mortality rate in Ebola patients increases when they are treated with the drug Remdesivir.

In November of last year, Colorado healthcare workers at Denver Health received doses of a live Ebola vaccine.

Hospital officials said the Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center team became some of the first to receive Merck’s ‘ERVEBO’ Ebola jab, for “preventative measures in case of a future outbreak.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

ERVEBO Ebola Vaccine’s ‘Shedding’ Problem

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) package insert for ERVEBO states that the vaccine “shed[s]” in 31.7% of the vaccinated and for up to 20 days after vaccination.

This means that vaccinated individuals could spread the vaccine virus to those around them.

“Vaccine virus RNA has been detected in blood, saliva, urine, and fluid from skin vesicles of vaccinated individuals,” the insert reads. “In Study 6, 31.7% (19/60) of participants 12 months through 17 years of age enrolled in a substudy shed vaccine virus in saliva following vaccination.”

Screenshot from fda.gov taken January 16, 2024.

This shedding problem raises questions about Africa’s 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022 Ebola outbreaks that occurred after vaccination campaigns were carried out in those areas.

Given the established record of Ebola outbreaks following earlier vaccination campaigns in the same regions, concerns are raised about a future outbreak in Colorado—situated in the central U.S.—spreading across the country and perhaps the world.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

New Bat Lab Just Down the Road from Denver Health

Meanwhile, a new $12 million, U.S.-taxpayer-funded lab is being built in Fort Collins, Colorado, just 65 miles north of Denver Health, where healthcare workers received the Ebola vaccine “in case of a future outbreak.”

The lab will import bats from around the world and experiment on dangerous diseases, according to The Daily Mail.

Proposals for the 14,000 sqft facility indicate the lab could store and study some of the most deadly or transmissible pathogens on the planet, including Ebola, Nipah virus, and COVID-19.

The project is a collaboration between Dr. Anthony Fauci’s old department at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Colorado State University (CSU), and EcoHealth Alliance (EHA).

EcoHealth is the controversial New York-based research group at the center of the COVID lab leak theory led by Dr. Peter Daszak, who channeled millions of American taxpayer dollars to fund risky gain-of-function research on bats at the Wahn Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan, China.

The WIV laboratory is argued to be ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

Pushing Ebola Treatment Remdesivir, Which Increases Ebola Patients’ Mortality Rate

Amplifying these concerns, RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in both Tel-Aviv, Israel and Raleigh, North Carolina, recently reported findings regarding its two new drugs for treating Ebola, Opaganib and RHB-107.

The development of the investigational drugs is funded by the U.S. Army.

The company claims its the two medicines ought to be combined with the nucleotide prodrug remdesivir (Veklury®).

However, while Ebola has a 50% death rate, those infected with Ebola die at a higher rate (“exceeded 50%”) after taking remdesivir, The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) confirmed, calling into question the drug’s efficacy.

Screenshot from NEJM.org taken January 16, 2024.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood