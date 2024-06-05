British newspaper The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday reported findings published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) supporting the claim that COVID-19 jabs “could be partly to blame for the rise in excess deaths since the pandemic, scientists have suggested.”

A milestone in journalism, the admission comes after years of non-mainstream reports linking the COVID shot to excess deaths around the world.

The evidence is too strong to ignore.

The BMJ publication, published Monday, found that across Europe, the U.S., and Australia “there had been more than one million excess deaths in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, but also 1.2 million in 2021 and 800,000 and 2022 after measures were implemented.”

“Excess deaths” (or “excess mortality”) refers to the increase in the number of deaths during a specific timeframe compared to the expected or typical number of deaths based on historical trends.

It measures the additional deaths beyond what would normally be expected.

The study authors affirmed many of these millions of excess deaths were due to the “indirect effects of the health strategies to address the virus spread and infection.”

They warn that side effects linked to the COVID shot include ischaemic stroke, acute coronary syndrome, brain hemorrhage, cardiovascular diseases, coagulation, hemorrhages, gastrointestinal events, and blood clotting.

Per The Telegraph:

Covid vaccines could be partly to blame for the rise in excess deaths since the pandemic, scientists have suggested. Researchers from The Netherlands analysed data from 47 Western countries and discovered there had been more than three million excess deaths since 2020, with the trend continuing despite the rollout of vaccines and containment measures. They said the “unprecedented” figures “raised serious concerns” and called on governments to fully investigate the underlying causes, including possible vaccine harms. Writing in the BMJ Public Health, the authors from Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, said: “Although Covid-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the Covid-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well. “Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the Western World.” They added: “During the pandemic, it was emphasised by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every Covid-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same moral should apply.”

You can read the full BMJ publication below:

In April, this website reported a peer-reviewed study published the same month in Cureus that found alarming increases in mortality rates in Japan of all cancer types in 2022.

The excess deaths occurred after the majority of the Japanese population received doses of the COVID mRNA shot.

“Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine,” the study reads.

In 2020, all-cause excess deaths in Japan stood at -28,126 (excess all-cause mortality rate -2.3%), and there were -1,379 excess deaths from cancer (excess cancer mortality rate -0.4%).

In 2021, after the vaccine rollout in the country, all-cause excess deaths spiked to 25,453 (excess all-cause mortality rate jumped 2.1%), and there were 3,870 excess deaths from cancer (excess cancer mortality rate 1.1%).

By 2022, there were a staggering 115,799 all-cause excess deaths in Japan (excess all-cause mortality rate 9.6%), and there were 7,162 excess deaths from cancer (excess cancer mortality rate 2.1%).

The study authors pointed to the COVID vaccine as the culprit.

The marked increase in cancer mortality rates “may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination,” the authors state, rather than being due to “COVID-19 infection itself or reduced cancer care due to the lockdown.”

During the COVID pandemic, excess deaths including cancer became a concern in Japan.

The study “aimed to evaluate how age-adjusted mortality rates (AMRs) for different types of cancer in Japan changed during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022).”

It used official statistics from Japan that compared observed annual and monthly AMRs with predicted rates based on pre-pandemic (2010-2019) figures using logistic regression analysis.

The authors underscore the sharp increase in cancer cases following the administration of multiple mRNA COVID jabs.

While “[n]o significant excess mortality was observed during the first year of the pandemic (2020),” excess cancer deaths “were observed in 2021 after mass vaccination with the first and second vaccine doses,” they write.

