A new study published this month in MDPI’s peer-reviewed Methods and Protocols confirms Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 injection contains in some cases “more than 500 times” the permitted limit of potentially cancer-causing DNA contamination.

The paper begins by explaining how DNA impurities can impact the safety of genetically engineered pharmaceuticals.

This especially applies to mRNA vaccines, like the ones for COVID, as large quantities of DNA templates are used for their production.

In addition to the mRNA active ingredient that forces the body to produce the spike protein, DNA impurities are also encased in lipid nanoparticles.

These DNA particles are “difficult to quantify,” according to the study.

Alarmingly, COVID jab manufacturer Pfizer measures less than 1% of the original DNA sequence used as a blueprint to synthesize the mRNA.

“In fact, the manufacturer of the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty (BioNTech/Pfizer) only measures DNA impurities in the active substance by means of a quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), whose DNA target sequence is less than just 1% of the originally added DNA template,” the study authors reveal.

This means that “no direct DNA quantification takes place” and “compliance with the limit value for DNA contamination is only estimated from the qPCR data using mathematical extrapolation methods.”

The study found that Pfizer’s COVID shot contains DNA impurities far exceeding (“more than 500 times”) permitted limits due to this inadequate qPCR-based batch testing method:

The available information and data indicate that the ready-to-use mRNA vaccine Comirnaty contains DNA impurities that exceed the permitted limit value by several hundred times and, in some cases, even more than 500 times, and that this went unnoticed because the DNA quantification carried out as part of batch testing only at the active substance level appears to be methodologically inadequate when using qPCR, as explained above.

Pfizer’s poor testing method caused a “massive under-detection” of DNA impurities.

“Because of the conditions during the production of the mRNA active substance of Comirnaty, the applied qPCR is designed so that a massive under-detection of DNA impurities appears to be the result,” the authors write.

They emphasize that DNA impurities in the Pfizer jab are integrated into lipid nanoparticles, delivering them directly into human cells along with the mRNA.

“Further, it should also be taken into account that DNA impurities in Comirnaty® are apparently integrated into the lipid nanoparticles and are thus transported directly into the cells of a vaccinated person, just like the mRNA active ingredient,” the study states.

The authors warn Pfizer’s COVID shot could integrate foreign DNA into the human genome, increasing the risk of dangerous mutations.

“What this means for the safety risks, particularly the possible integration of this DNA into the human genome, i.e., the risk of insertional mutagenesis, should be a secondary focus of the discussion required, which must go far beyond what could have been considered years before the so unexpected introduction of mRNA pharmaceuticals into the global market,” the conclusion reads.

The study authors’ affiliations include:

Magdeburg Molecular Detections GmbH & Co. KG, Magdeburg, Germany

Institute of Medical Microbiology and Virology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany

Meanwhile, Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo has called for a halt in the state’s use of coronavirus vaccines, specifically citing safety concerns related to the discovery of billions of DNA fragments per jab dose.

In a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Ladapo expressed deep concern about the “presence of nucleic acid contaminants in the approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines,” particularly in the context of their lipid nanoparticle delivery systems.

The letter reasons that because lipid nanoparticles are said to be an efficient vehicle for the delivery of COVID vaccines into human cells, they might “therefore be an equally efficient vehicle for delivering contaminant DNA into human cells.”

The Surgeon General expressed his apprehension about the potential risks of these DNA fragments.

He specifically referred to the Simian Virus 40 (SV40) promoter/enhancer DNA, noting that the “presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA may also pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into host cells.”

In his correspondence, Ladapo references FDA guidance from 2007 concerning DNA vaccines, highlighting the potential impacts of DNA integration on human health.

“DNA integration could theoretically impact a human’s oncogenes—the genes which can transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell,” he quotes from the FDA document. “DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability.”

Moreover, a February perspective article published in Frontiers in Immunology confirms that levels of DNA contamination in both Moderna and Pfizer’s mRNA jabs have “exceeded the levels set by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

The authors warn that the introduction of new DNA into the human genome, particularly within reproductive stem cells, poses a significant concern:

“New DNA insertion into the human genome would be a serious concern if it happens on the level of stem cells of the reproductive system,” they write, underscoring the “danger when we assume and extrapolate in science and apply existing paradigms to new, untested platforms.”

Experiments show that the Pfizer lipid nanoparticle (LNP) vaccine’s mRNA can turn into DNA in human liver cells, with the spike protein helping transport the mRNA into the nucleus, possibly allowing SARS-CoV-2 RNA to integrate into the genome.

“With the Pfizer mRNA-LNP vaccine, it has been shown experimentally that the vaccine mRNA can be reverse-transcribed into DNA in an immortalized human hepatocyte cell line,” the perspective article reads.

“The NLS allowed the transport of the spike protein to the nucleus, and it seems that the spike protein also shuttled the spike mRNA to the nucleus. A study also showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of cultured human cells, a process potentially mediated by LINE-1 elements, and can be expressed in patient-derived tissues.”

Also, the mRNA-LNP spreads throughout the body, accumulating in the testes and ovaries, and has been linked to changes in women’s menstrual cycles, suggesting it might reach reproductive organ stem cells.

“Because the mRNA can enter the nucleus, where it might be reverse-transcribed into DNA, this increases its potential to integrate into the genome,” the article says. “Furthermore, the mRNA-LNP diffuses throughout the body and can accumulate in both the testes and ovaries and is reported to alter the menstrual cycle in women. Therefore, it could potentially be reaching the stem cells of the reproductive organs.”

The authors pose the question: “How safe and effective are the mRNA-LNP vaccines?”

They answer that while the shots were deemed safe and effective at first, “recent peer-reviewed research studies, a wide variety of continuously increasing case reports, and publicly available adverse events databases cast doubts on the safety and effectiveness of these products.”

Clinical trials have “revealed excess risk of severe adverse events (SAEs) of special interest with both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.”

“Combined, there was a 16% higher risk of SAEs in mRNA vaccine recipients,” the Frontiers article adds.

Some of these SAEs include severe inflammatory/autoimmune events of bone marrow, liver, skin, cardiovascular-, musculoskeletal-, endocrine-, and nervous systems.

These “sometimes [have] been fatal” and have even been “steadily increasing.”

The authors confirm that the incidence of adverse events is “far higher” for the mRNA-LNP-based COVID vaccines.

And since deaths and SAEs often occur soon after injection, they are “more likely to be the consequence of the vaccine and not just a random event.”

You can read the full study below:

Mps 07 00041 V2 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

