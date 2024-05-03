BlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink praised depopulation, an idea associated with reducing the number of people in a country or region, in remarks made during the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) recently held ‘Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy Development’ in Saudi Arabia.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

Fink, a WEF board member, stated that the “big winners” will be “countries that have shrinking populations.”

This is because “social problems that one will have in substituting humans for machines is going to be far easier in those countries that have declining populations,” he said.

“We always used to think shrinking population is a cause for negative growth, but in my conversations with the leadership of these large, developed countries that have xenophobic immigration policies, they don’t allow anybody to come in, shrinking demographics—these countries will rapidly develop robotics and AI and technology,” the BlackRock CEO added.

(Video source: X (Twitter)/@disclosetv)

BlackRock, a money manager with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM), is an official WEF partner.

The WEF’s “Partners” page explains that the companies it allies with “are the driving force behind the Forum’s programmes.”

The Forum’s programs are currently advancing the worldwide climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China will be the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and population management.

WEF publications claim that rising populations represent “a global challenge,” and platform commentators who argue that a “decrease in fertility rates is good news.”

BlackRock’s allegiance to the WEF’s agenda is significant because the asset manager owns controlling shares of thousands of companies, including many of those on the Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 lists.

Asset managers, by virtue of owning shares of a company, own that company and can direct their policies and political stances with the power of the purse and board room votes.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

Fink has admitted as much, confirming that he is “forcing behaviors” on the companies BlackRock owns, which span every major industry and sector.

“Behaviors are gonna have to change and this is one thing were asking companies. You have to force behaviors, and at BlackRock we are forcing behaviors,” the CEO said during a 2017 New York Times interview.

Bill Gates, another official WEF partner, stated during a 2010 “TED Talk” presentation that vaccines can help “lower” the world population.

“First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion,” he said. “Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, [and] reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

Gates elsewhere has categorized population growth in continents like Africa as “a challenge,” in his “warning about population growth.”

It should be noted that BlackRock owns controlling shares of Pfizer Inc., manufacturer of the COVID-19 mRNA jab, which the Canada-based nonprofit ‘CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest’ shows has killed about 17 million people worldwide so far.

BlackRock also owns major shares of Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., and AstraZeneca Plc.

BlackRock owns shares in all of the biggest technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, and Tesla, to name a few.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood on Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood