The pharmaceutical manufacturer AstraZeneca is being sued in class action over claims its viral vector COVID-19 jab caused death and serious injury in dozens of cases, The Telegraph reports.

“AstraZeneca has admitted for the first time in court documents that its Covid vaccine can cause a rare side effect, in an apparent about-turn that could pave the way for a multi-million pound legal payout,” according to the report.

“The pharmaceutical giant is being sued in a class action over claims that its vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, caused death and serious injury in dozens of cases.”

In a legal document submitted to the High Court in February, AstraZeneca has accepted that its COVID injection “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS.”

Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) is a rare condition characterized by blood clots and low levels of platelets following vaccination.

A total of 51 cases have been lodged in the High Court, with victims and grieving families seeking damages estimated to be worth up to £100 million ($123,000,000).

The Telegraph details:

The first case was lodged last year by Jamie Scott, a father of two, who was left with a permanent brain injury after conceiving a blood clot and a bleed on the brain that has prevented him from working after he received the vaccine in April 2021. The hospital called his wife three times to tell her that her husband was going to die.

AstraZeneca’s admission came only in a legal defense to Scott’s High Court claim and following an intense legal battle:

It could lead to payouts if the drug firm accepts that the vaccine was the cause of serious illness and death in specific legal cases. The Government has pledged to underwrite AstraZeneca’s legal bills. In a letter of response sent in May 2023, AstraZeneca told lawyers for Mr Scott that “we do not accept that TTS is caused by the vaccine at a generic level”. But in the legal document submitted to the High Court in February, AstraZeneca said: “It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known. “Further, TTS can also occur in the absence of the AZ vaccine (or any vaccine). Causation in any individual case will be a matter for expert evidence.” Lawyers argue that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is “defective” and that its efficacy has been “vastly overstated” – claims AstraZeneca strongly denies.

Scott’s wife, Kate said, “The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that VITT was caused by the vaccine. It’s only AstraZeneca who have questioned whether Jamie’s condition was caused by the jab.”

“It’s taken three years for this admission to come,” she added. “It’s progress, but we would like to see more from them and the Government. It’s time for things to move more quickly.”

“I hope their admission means we will be able to sort this out sooner rather than later. We need an apology, fair compensation for our family and other families who have been affected. We have the truth on our side, and we are not going to give up.”

Scott’s lawyers argue their client suffered “personal injuries and consequential losses arising out of his sustaining vaccine induced immune thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (VITT) as a result of his vaccination on 23 April 2021, with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination.”

An April study published in Vaccine analyzed an unprecedented 99,068,901 individuals vaccinated for COVID.

The study evaluated the risk of injury following COVID vaccination from 10 sites across eight countries.

Vaccine injuries occurring only up to 42 days following vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA jabs (BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273) and AstraZeneca’s adenovirus-vector (ChAdOx1) vaccine were included in the primary analysis.

The study found that after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, individuals are approximately 2.49 times more likely to develop Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS)—a rare autoimmune disorder that weakens nerves, leading to tingling, weakness, and sometimes paralysis—compared to those who did not take the vaccine, according to the study.

Individuals who received the AstraZeneca vaccine are also approximately 3.23 times more likely to develop cerebral venous sinus thrombosis—where blood clots form in the brain’s venous sinuses, impeding blood flow out of the brain—than those who did not.

