A new study published Friday in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Infection confirms that children who receive COVID-19 shots are significantly more likely to develop asthma than children not receiving the jabs.

Asthma—a chronic respiratory condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways that causes difficulty in breathing—significantly impacts children’s health, causing adverse outcomes and increased absenteeism.

The study addresses concerns regarding COVID’s negative impact on children’s respiratory health.

The retrospective cohort study used electronic medical records from the TriNetX database, covering January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022.

Two cohorts of children aged 5 to 18 who underwent SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR testing were analyzed:

Cohort 1: unvaccinated children with and without COVID-19 infection;

Cohort 2: vaccinated children with and without infection.

The researchers assessed the risk of new-onset asthma in these groups.

Predictably, they found a higher incidence of new-onset asthma in COVID-infected children compared to uninfected children.

However, in the unvaccinated Cohort 1, 4.7% of COVID-infected children developed new-onset asthma compared to 2.0% of non-infected children.

In the vaccinated Cohort 2, 8.3% of COVID-infected children developed asthma compared to 3.1% of non-infected children.

This means the risk of developing new-onset asthma is significantly higher in vaccinated children compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

Specifically, the difference between 4.7% of unvaccinated COVID-infected children to 8.3% of vaccinated COVID-infected children represents an increase of approximately 1.77 times (177%).

“The study highlights a strong link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of new-onset asthma in children, which is even more marked in those vaccinated,” the authors conclude.

“Clinicians should be aware of new-onset asthma in pediatric patients post-COVID-19 and implement preventive measures and early interventions.”

You can read the full study here:

