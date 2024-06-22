A new study published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research confirms infants who receive more vaccinations have “exponentially” more diseases.

This study evaluated 1,542,076 vaccine combinations administered to infants under 1 year of age at the time of vaccination between July 1991 and May 2011.

All patients received a minimum of DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), HIB (Haemophilus influenza type B), and IPV (Inactivated Polio Vaccine) at each administration.

Vaccines additionally administered include HepB (Hepatitis B), PNC (pneumococcal), Rota (rotavirus), HepB-PNC, HepB-Rota, PNC-Rota, and HepB-PNC-Rota.

The study authors discovered adverse outcomes associated with an “increasing number of vaccines administered.”

They found 45 different diagnoses following vaccination, with the most recurring conditions being respiratory diseases:

Acute bronchiolitis due to other infectious organisms (ICD-9-CM: 466.19),

acute upper respiratory infections of unspecified site (ICD-9-CM: 465.9),

cough (ICD-9-CM: 786.2),

and obstructive chronic bronchitis with acute bronchitis (ICD-9-CM: 491.22).

The highest risk was found to be for obstructive chronic bronchitis with acute bronchitis, with a relative risk of 25.331 (95% CI: 24.601-26.061) in the PNC-Rota vaccine combination.

This means infants who receive DTaP + IPV + HIB + PNC + Rota are 2,433% more likely to be diagnosed with this condition within 30 days after vaccination.

“Obstructive chronic bronchitis with acute bronchitis reached the highest of these respiratory relative risk of 25.331 (95% CI: 24.601-26.061) in the PNC-Rota combination, which interprets as an infant who receives DTaP + IPV + HIB + PNC + Rota is 2,433% more likely to be diagnosed as such within 30-days post-vaccination than an infant who only received DTaP + IPV + HIB,” the study reads.

The authors emphasized that more vaccinations means “exponentially” more disease.

“The average number of different diseases detected increases exponentially with every added vaccine,” they affirm. “The more vaccines given to an infant, the more diagnoses are seen within 30 days.”

Adding one vaccine to the base set results in an average increase of 7 diseases (1 developmental, 4 respiratory, and 2 infectious).

Adding two vaccines results in an average increase of 15 diseases (2 developmental, 9 respiratory, and 5 infectious).

Adding three vaccines results in an average increase of 35 diseases (4 developmental, 21 respiratory, and 10 infectious).

Infants who received three additional vaccines were 3,041% more likely to be diagnosed with this condition within 30 days post-vaccination compared to those who only received DTaP + IPV + HIB.

“The greater the number of vaccines in the combination yields an exponentially greater number of disease diagnoses,” the study authors repeat in their conclusion.

You can download the full article below:

